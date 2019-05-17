PGA Championship 2019 live blog: Minute-by-minute updates from Bethpage Black as Dustin Johnson makes his Friday move

FARMINGDALE, N.Y.—We're back at Bethpage Black for Day 2 at the 2019 PGA Championship. The field is looking up at Brooks Koepka, following his course-record 63 in the opening round . With Koepka not teeing off til the afternoon, and conditions relatively tame compared to yesterday, a host of formidable foes will look to make a second-day surge. Follow all the Day 2 action from Bethpage Black with the Golf Digest PGA Championship Live Blog.

10:50 a.m.: Dustin Johnson misses another birdie opportunity here at the second hole after missing a short one on No. 1, too. Add in a bogey at the 18th hole, which played as the second easiest hole of the day, and DJ won't be happy about that stretch. Still, he's three back of his buddy Brooks Koepka.

10:47 a.m.: Jordan Spieth continues to bounce back from bogeys at 15 and 16 with birdies now at 17 and 1 to get to 2-under, which is two back of second place. Spieth took an aggressive line off the first tee (his 10th of the day), and only had 51 yards left at the dogleg-right opener. And he drained this putt to stay firmly in the mix:

10:40 a.m.: While DJ and Spieth are making Friday runs, Rory McIlroy is running in the opposite direction ...

10:19 a.m.: Dustin Johnson finishes his first nine with a bogey, which drops him back to 4-under and three back of Brooks Koepka. Still, a strong 3-under start to his second round despite bookending his first nine with bogeys to go with his five birdies.

He'll head to the front nine at Bethpage Black, which is typically a little easier than the back nine, so DJ has a good chance to add a few more before he's done on Friday.

10:02 a.m.: The putter is HOT for Dustin Johnson. Three straight birdies for DJ, at Bethpage Black's brawny gauntlet of 15, 16 and 17, to get within two back of Brooks Koepka's lead.

His latest make was a 27-footer at the par-3 17th hole. The guy cannot miss right now. That's his fifth birdie in a seven-hole stretch. Incredible. You know his buddy Brooks Koepka will take notice as he prepares for his second round this afternoon...

Jordan Spieth bounces back from two straight bogeys at 15 and 16 to birdie 17 and get back to red figures at 1-under.

9:51 a.m.: Dustin Johnson is doing his best to catch his buddy Brooks Koepka on Friday. Holes 15 and 16 are two of the toughest at Bethpage, and DJ just birdied both of them with huge drives down the fairway, approaches to 10 feet, and made putts. DJ is making it look easy.

That's four birdies through seven holes for the 2016 U.S. Open champ. He's in solo second, now just three back of Koepka.

9:44 a.m. : The surge up the leader board continues for Dustin Johnson. Though he's playing what are usually some of Bethpage Black's most difficult holes, you wouldn't know it. DJ nails his approach from 155 to about 6 feet at the 16th hole for a great chance at a fourth birdie through seven holes.

DJ just followed up his 338-yard drive at 15 with a 319-yard one down the middle at 16. And that was into a slight breeze on the downhill tee shot.

9:36 a.m.: Dustin Johnson just made one of the toughest par 4s in golf look way too easy. 338 yards down the middle. Wedge to nine feet. Make the putt. The 15th is a brute, but not for Dustin Johnson. He's now tied for second with Tommy Fleetwood, as DJ has three birdies in his past five holes. DJ's game is dialed in right now.

9:31 a.m.: Danny Lee, one of the surprise stories of Thursday , is struggling on Friday at Bethpage. He makes the turn in 41 after double bogeys at 15 and 16 (on his front nine), as he has fallen back to 1-under.

More struggles around Bethpage: Jon Rahm just hit a shank out of the right rough at the difficult 15th hole. He played the 15th like most average golfers playing Bethpage Black: Drive it into the rough, shank it way right before the bunker, chop it up onto the green. Two-putt for bogey. Rahm is now 3-over for the tournament, right on the cut line. He hasn't hit a fairway or a green so far through his first six holes.

Jason Day is now 3-over his first four holes of the day, a surprising number from the Aussie, who looked sharp at the end of his round on Thursday.

9:18 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay continues to contend at these majors. With a birdie at the downhill par-4 sixth hole, Cantlay moves into a tie for third at 2-under.

At that number are Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson, who are playing the difficult 15th hole right now. DJ just bombed one of his patented power fades 338 yards (!) down the fairway. He picked up his tee very quickly—it looks like DJ's feeling his game right now. We wouldn't be surprised to see him make a strong run on his second nine.

Meanwhile, your Rory update:

9:02 a.m. : Spieth sends his second shot into the fescue at the par-5 13th. He's able to punch out left of the green, and makes a nice pitch to four feet, which he cleans up. Never feels good to par a 5, but heck of a lot better than taking a bogey.

Which is what Rahm just did, spraying his ball every which way but straight. His second straight bogey puts him at the two-over cutline.

8:55 a.m .: Rory bogeys the 11th thanks to a bad drive and mess around the green. The eject button has been pushed.

8:45 a.m. : Speith and DJ take pars at the 12th, while Rahm drops to one over with a bogey off an errant drive.

8:36 a.m.: Though it's the PGA, the set-up at Bethpage screams U.S. Open. Explains why Rory McIlroy is now +4. McIlroy has MCs at the least three Opens, just one top 20 since his 2011 triumph at Congressional. After opening double, has serious work to do to make weekend

8:30 a.m .: For those wondering where Bryson DeChambeau is at in these proceedings, the Mad Scientist does not seem long for the weekend. After opening with a two-over 72, Bryson begins his Friday with a double at the 10th.

8:25 a.m. : Danny Lee, we hardly knew ye. He doubles the 15th, now four over through six.

8:23 a.m .: Spieth drops his birdie putt to move to two under, a tie for third. DJ follows suit, moving him back to one under.

8:15 a.m. : Spieth has a nice approach at the 11th, leaving 15 feet or so from birdie. From an awkward stance, Rahm runs his well past the green. Johnson, looking for a bounce back, sticks his to three feet to get back to one under.

8:10 a.m .: Brooks Koepka went bogey-free on Thursday, but DJ had just one bogey. However, he made his second bogey of the tournament on his first hole, failing to get up-and-down after the lay up.

Rahm, however, makes par after a chunky chip, and Spieth puts his bunker shot to three feet. Two big par saves.

8:05 a.m .: The marquee group of Rahm, Spieth and Johnson are off to a sluggish start at the 10th. All fail to hit the green, with DJ forced to lay up from the rough and Spieth finding the bunker.

7:55 a.m. : Steve Stricker birdies the first hole to move to three over. Stricker hasn't missed a major cut since 2009, but likely need a few more red figures to keep the streak going this weekend.

7:40 a.m. : Danny Lee began his day one back of Brooks. After three holes, that deficit is now three, will Lee taking bogeys at the 11th and 12th. Playing in his first major in two years, and looking for his first cut since 2016, Lee's 64 on Thursday was one of the season's biggest surprises. Unfortunately, he now has to stop the bleeding, and fast.

7:30 a.m. : Only four groups have gone off the 10th this morning, yet given the carnage it wreaked on Thursday, that there have only been two bogeys—with a birdie!—through 12 players shows the field may receive a respite from the hole's wrath.

7:10 a.m. : The range was unusually quiet on Day 2 at the 2019 PGA Championship. During tournament rounds, the practice area doesn't have the same chatter as the early week. There are fewer jokes, more Trackman checks. All the catch-up conversations have been had. But at Bethpage Black's temporary range on Friday morning, the mood was particularly serious.

Part of that environment was spurred by the butt-kicking delivered by the Long Island course. The scoring average from Thursday was 73.064, a number higher than the 2009 U.S. Open scoring average. Another component was the scoreboard deficit after 18 holes, with Brooks Koepka and Danny Lee separating themselves from the pack with 63 and 64, respectively. And, with all due respect to Lee, he's not the name worrying the other 153 competitors at the moment.

Nevertheless, there are plenty of marquee names hovering around the periphery. Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Jason Day and Dustin Johnson are in a group at one under, while Tommy Fleetwood—a player many are awaiting to achieve his major breakthrough—might be the tournament's best hope at catching Koepka at three under.

As for Tiger Woods, he won't be chasing Brooks as much as the cut. At two over, the 43-year-old has work to do on Friday to make the weekend. He will attempt to do so from the afternoon wave.

Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS