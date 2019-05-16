PGA Championship 2019: J.T. Poston's caddie is making great use of the limited space in their hotel room

Due to a back injury, Vijay Singh was forced to withdraw from the PGA Championship earlier this week. While no one roots for injury, this was good news for J.T. Poston, who took Vijay's spot as an alternate.

Poston, 25, had played in just one major championship prior to this week, missing the cut at the 2017 U.S. Open. So getting the call to be in the field at Bethpage Black was a "drop everything you're doing" type of opportunity. Of course, it also required some serious last-minute scrambling, which was a problem Poston and caddie Aaron Flener were almost certainly happy to have.

The biggest issue the pair faced was finding separate hotel rooms, something they were unable to pull off. They couldn't even find a room with two beds, settling for a room with one king bed. Poston being Flener's boss, and the fact he's the one playing this week, earned him the bed, meaning Flener was relegated to one of those pullout couches that have the metal bars that poke into your back all night. He also didn't have a dresser, drawer, or anywhere to put his clothes for the week, though he got creative. Check out how in this hilarious episode of "Cribs" filmed by Poston:

Technically, cabinets are just closets that we put plates and cups in. While we're all playing checkers, Flener is playing 4D chess.

Unfortunately, the close quarters didn't seem to have good effect on Poston and Flener, as Poston is struggling in his opening round on Thursday at Bethpage Black. Hopefully he can turn it around, make the cut on Friday, and get in two extra nights of team bonding.