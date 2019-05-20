2019 PGA Championship
PGA Championship 2019: Brooks Koepka's dramatic final round in pictures

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — The expectation heading into Sunday’s final round at Bethpage Black was that Brooks Koepka would win a fourth major championship, and it probably wouldn’t even be close.

It turns out we were half right. Koepka held on to win a second consecutive PGA Championship for his fourth major in his last eight starts. But it proved to be far more interesting than anyone anticipated, particularly when Dustin Johnson pulled to within one stroke after a birdie on the 15th hole. But Koepka held on, and our J.D. Cuban was along to capture the most compelling moment of the 29-year-old superstar's latest state

J.D. Cuban

Brooks Koepka warms up as coach Claude Harmon watches on the practice green.

J.D. Cuban

Koepka's second shot on No. 1 falls short of the green and leads to an opening bogey.

J.D. Cuban

Koepka's approach on the second hole leads to a par.

J.D. Cuban

Koepka lines up his putt on the par-3 third.

J.D. Cuban

Koepka tees off on No. 4, where he made his first birdie of the day.

J.D. Cuban

Dustin Johnson emerged as Koepka's main pursuer on Sunday. He shot 69.

J.D. Cuban

Koepka's tee shot on No. 6.

J.D. Cuban

Johnson blasts out of a greenside bunker on No. 11 during the final round.

J.D. Cuban

Johnson started to gain crowd support as he inched closer to Koepka.

J.D. Cuban

Brooks' third shot on 12 led to a second consecutive bogey.

J.D. Cuban

Another bogey followed on the par-5 13th.

J.D. Cuban

Johnson's run was stalled by a bogey after missing the green on No. 16.

J.D. Cuban

Koepka watches his lag putt closely on the par-4 16th hole.

J.D. Cuban

Johnson hit his approach on No. 17, where he ended up with another bogey.

J.D. Cuban

Koepka walks up 18, the win within reach.

J.D. Cuban

But he needed to pitch out short of the green when finding the rough.

J.D. Cuban

Koepka lets loose a rare display of emotion with his clinching putt on 18.

J.D. Cuban

Koepka adds a second Wanamaker Trophy to go with two U.S. Open titles.

