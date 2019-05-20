FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — The expectation heading into Sunday’s final round at Bethpage Black was that Brooks Koepka would win a fourth major championship, and it probably wouldn’t even be close.
It turns out we were half right. Koepka held on to win a second consecutive PGA Championship for his fourth major in his last eight starts. But it proved to be far more interesting than anyone anticipated, particularly when Dustin Johnson pulled to within one stroke after a birdie on the 15th hole. But Koepka held on, and our J.D. Cuban was along to capture the most compelling moment of the 29-year-old superstar’s latest state
