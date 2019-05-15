PGA Championship 2019: Brooks Koepka dropped an $800 dollar tip for a haircut

FARMINGDALE, N.Y.—Tipping, or lack thereof , has been a touchy subject on tour in 2019. Brooks Koepka waded into this discussion on Wednesday, albeit in a more positive connotation.

Koepka, the reigning Player of the Year, will try to defend his Wanamaker title at Bethpage Black. And, like the great warriors of Sparta, Koepka knows the power of a fresh fade before heading into battle, which is why he got his ears lowered this week.

Loading View on Instagram

Now, that in itself is not a story. (Unless it's Jordan Spieth, whose haircut at the 2018 Open Championship was somehow newsworthy.) You're reading these because Koepka made sure his barber was properly paid.

With a capital "P."

Damn. I got into the wrong business.

Granted, $800 is chump change compared to the $2 million that goes to the PGA winner. But props to Koepka for making this guy's week.

