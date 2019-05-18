Trending
It Could Happen

PGA Championship 2019: 11 highly plausible ways that Brooks Koepka can blow it at Bethpage

By
an hour ago
101st PGA Championship
Darren Carroll(Photo by Darren Carroll/PGA of America via Getty images)

FARMINGDALE, N.Y.—Brooks Koepka wore an all-black ensemble to Bethpage on Saturday as if he were going to a funeral. Which he was, having buried the field through two days at the PGA Championship in record-setting fashion. While Koepka didn't throw the final dirt on the grave during the third round, he didn't re-open the casket either, maintaining a whopping seven-shot advantage heading into Sunday.

That type of lead is as close to a lock as one can get in professional golf; the engraver likely already inscribed Koepka's name back on the Wanamaker. However, there are 18 holes left to play, and according to our research, it is feasible for Koepka to blow this bad boy. Here are the 11 highly plausible ways that Brooks can lose the PGA on Sunday.

He misses his tee time due to traffic

The Long Island Expressway is an oxymoron, and as we saw this week, the PGA of America doesn't mess around with promptness.

He's kidnapped

Some view Celtic Pride as a box-office disappointment. Others see it as inspiration.

He experiences an existential crisis

Perhaps, as he overlooks the Manhattan skyline on Saturday night, wondering about the city's 10 million people with 10 million stories, Koepka questions his place in this fleeting reality we call life. He immediately withdraws from the tournament and announces an open-ended sabbatical to discover who he really is.

He inures his knee after his shoe explodes

Fact: It happened to Zion Williamson. Zion was rocking Nike sneakers. Koepka wears Nike sneakers. By the transitive property, it's a matter of if, not when.

The Mets offer him a tryout

Koepka's made no bones about it: though his rediscovered his passion for golf, baseball is his true love. Also not that far-fetched: we're talking about a club that's employed Tim Tebow for four seasons.

The PGA calls Mike Davis from the bullpen

"Hear me out: pins...in bunkers."

U.S. Open - Preview Day 3
Rob Carr

He's wicked sore from morning workout

Doing chin-ups on the Brooklyn Bridge is great for the Instagram. Not so much on the back.

Brandel stabs his Brooks voodoo doll one too many times

Apologies to our staff's IT guy who will see "Are voodoo dolls legal in New York?" in my browser history.

He turns French

Luckily for Brooks the Black's lone water hazard is on the eighth.

Jean Van De Velde of France
Ross Kinnaird

He gets the Barkley yips

Brooks, big fan of the "Haney Project." Who knew.

Dustin Johnson develops a short game

You're right; let's keep this realistic.

Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve

MORE FROM THE LOOP
It Could Happen

PGA Championship 2019: 11 highly plausible ways that Brooks Koepka can blow it at Bethpage

an hour ago
Outside The Ropes

PGA Championship 2019: The weekend crowds at Bethpage Black really aren't that rowdy. . . just...

an hour ago
We're on To Toronto

Kawhi Leonard had the most Kawhi Leonard response ever to this reporter's question

8 hours ago
Phil Being Phil

PGA Championship 2019: The very, VERY unofficial record Phil Mickelson will try to break at on...

9 hours ago
When in Long Island...

PGA Championship 2019: Bubba Watson's caddie begs for a local tee time after missing cut—and...

9 hours ago
Good Guys

PGA Championship 2019: European Tour winner gives random fans a ride to Bethpage Black in his...

10 hours ago
Perspective

PGA Championship 2019: Tiger Woods had the perfect comeback when asked about missing the cut

May 17, 2019
Drowning His Sorrows

PGA Championship 2019: Eddie Pepperell makes fun of his horrid two days at Bethpage in his own...

May 17, 2019
Pros are just like us!

PGA Championship 2019: Cameras catch Jon Rahm when he probably preferred they didn't...

May 17, 2019
Baseball IQ = 1 million

Louisville catcher pulls off an all-time fake out on play at the plate to easily tag Florida...

May 17, 2019
Bloopers

The Baltimore Orioles infield made one of the most embarrassing plays in baseball history

May 17, 2019
Right Place, Right Time

Minor league baseball announcer catches foul ball, calls the whole play, is very proud of...

May 17, 2019
Golfers We Like

PGA Championship 2019: Who is Brooks Koepka's girlfriend Jena Sims?

May 17, 2019
The People's Golfer

PGA Championship 2019: The best things I saw and heard following John Daly and his cart

May 16, 2019
A Game About Nothing

Get those magic loogies ready, New York Mets to host 'Seinfeld Night' on July 5th

May 16, 2019
Pinstripes and Pinhunting

PGA Championship 2019: John Daly rocks Yankees pants for opening round at Bethpage Black

May 16, 2019
Innovations

PGA Championship 2019: J.T. Poston's caddie is making great use of the limited space in their...

May 16, 2019
Frenemies

PGA Championship 2019: Ian Poulter and Tiger Woods face-off in latest Conor Sketches video

May 15, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursPGA Championship 2019: Don't look now, but Jordan S…
The LoopPGA Championship 2019: Tiger Woods had the perfect …
Golf News & ToursPGA Championship 2019: Tiger Woods has already come…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection