PGA Championship 2017: Watch Rod Pampling pull a Happy Gilmore trying to beat darkness

By
10 hours ago

CHARLOTTE — This is one of the most unusual drives you'll ever see a tour pro hit. With the horn about to sound to suspend play for darkness at the second round of the PGA Championship, groups were hustling to finish the hole they were playing at Quail Hollow in hopes of finishing their rounds and avoiding an early Saturday wake-up.

Sitting at 12 over par without a sniff of the cut line, Rod Pampling took one for his threesome on the ninth hole, rushing to hit his drive by going Happy Gilmore style. Thank goodness for pro-tracer.

Pampling will be applauded by his fellow tour pros for a long time for that move. And that allowed him, Xander Schauffele and Thomas Pieters, also both well above the cut line, to get out of dodge on Friday night.

The winner of this year's Shriners Hospital for Children Open acknowledged his effort on Twitter right after.

We had players sprinting down the fairways to finish their holes. Speed golf at its finest.

Well done, all.

