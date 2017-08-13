PGA Championship5 hours ago

PGA Championship 2017: Watch Justin Thomas' ball hang on the lip of the cup and finally drop

By

Justin Thomas has had a knack for providing some great moments this season, on and off the course. There was his 59 at the Sony Open, his incredibly fun-to-watch 63 at the U.S. Open, and of course, his boom roasting of Johnny Miller during the Open Championship.

On Sunday at the PGA Championship, he may have provided his best moment yet. At the par-5 10th, Thomas had a great look at birdie to get within a shot of leader Hideki Matsuyama. That's when this happened:

Unreal. If he's able to close it out for his first major championship victory, this one will be replayed for years to come. Remind you of anybody?

Oh, and if you're wondering if this is a penalty, it's not. Thomas has to address the ball for the 10 second rule to be in effect. Good thing he turned his back on it.

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

PGA Championship 2017: Kevin Kisner leads by one over Chris Stroud and Hideki Matsuyama

Golf News & Tours

PGA Championship 2017: Watch Graham DeLaet nearly make an ace on a par-4 at Quail Hollow

Golf News & Tours

PGA Championship 2017: Justin Thomas shoots final-round 68 to win his first major championship

Golf News & Tours

PGA Championship 2017: The winners & losers from Day 4 at Quail Hollow

Golf News & Tours

PGA Championship 2017: Hideki Matsuyama and Kevin Kisner lead rain-shortened second round at Quail Hollow

Related
Golf News & ToursPGA Championship 2017: Justin Thomas shoots final-r…
Golf News & ToursPGA Championship 2017: Kevin Kisner leads by one ov…
Golf News & ToursPGA Championship 2017: The winners & losers fro…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection