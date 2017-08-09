PGA Championship 2017: Watch Bubba Watson and Wes Bryan hit driver into a par 3

Even tour pros have no shame in hitting a driver on a par 3 if the yardage calls for it. We saw that at Oakmont during last year's U.S. Open, with the par-3 eighth hole stretching to 300 yards during competition.

Though Quail Hollow's par-3 sixth hole reads 249 yards on the scorecard, it played longer on Tuesday in a practice round at the PGA Championship with rainy, soft conditions and the hole playing a little into the wind.

For us mere mortals, we've probably pulled driver on a par 3 before. There's no shame if that's the smartest play. And now we have tour pros doing it, too, albeit in a practice round. Here's video from Kevin Na's caddie, Kevin Harms, from a practice round with Bubba Watson and Wes Bryan. It looks like Bryan takes a pretty solid swing with driver, too.

Loading View on Instagram

We're going to guess this is the only time Bubba has needed to use driver on a par 3. He didn't go full bore on the swing, and it's pretty safe to bet Bubba won't use driver during competition this week.

Still, it was cool to see Bubba and Bryan entertain the fans on Tuesday and hit the big stick on a par 3. Now you don't have to feel bad when you hit your driver on the next long par 3 you face.

RELATED: PGA Championship: Take a course tour through Quail Hollow

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP