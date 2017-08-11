PGA Championship6 hours ago

PGA Championship 2017: Rory McIlroy makes par after crazy cart path adventure

By

Following a disappointing 72 on Thursday to begin the 99th PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy looked to jumpstart his second round at Quail Hollow's par-5 10th on Thursday. He wound up walking away with a par that might do more for his spirits than a birdie.

After McIlroy hit his opening drive right, he hit his second shot right of right. It got much, much worse, though, when his ball rolled some 50 yards down a cart path, leaving him a pretty lengthy and awkward third shot. But Rory responded with this remarkable recovery through the bushes and trees -- and the gallery -- that rolled just through the green. Check it out:

McIlroy hit his ensuing pitch to tap-in range for a par that kept him at one over for the tournament. You know what they say: You drive for show, and you hit ridiculous recovery shots for dough. Or, something like that.

RELATED: The winners & losers from Day 1 at the PGA Championship

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

PGA Championship 2017: Kevin Kisner was once too embarrassed to practice with other tour pros

Golf News & Tours

You can putt any way you want as long as you follow a simple setup fundamental

Golf News & Tours

PGA Championship 2017: Rory McIlroy wows on tee box, not on score board

Golf News & Tours

PGA Championship morning rundown: Uneven starts for Spieth and McIlroy, Beef's shaky future and the Tiger movie you don't want to see

Golf News & Tours

PGA Championship 2017: Rickie Fowler bounced back when he needed it most

Related
Golf News & ToursPGA Championship 2017: Rory McIlroy wows on tee box…
Golf News & ToursPGA Championship 2017: Kevin Kisner was once too em…
Golf News & ToursPGA Championship morning rundown: Uneven starts for…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection