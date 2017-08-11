PGA Championship 2017: Rory McIlroy makes par after crazy cart path adventure

Following a disappointing 72 on Thursday to begin the 99th PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy looked to jumpstart his second round at Quail Hollow's par-5 10th on Thursday. He wound up walking away with a par that might do more for his spirits than a birdie.

After McIlroy hit his opening drive right, he hit his second shot right of right. It got much, much worse, though, when his ball rolled some 50 yards down a cart path, leaving him a pretty lengthy and awkward third shot. But Rory responded with this remarkable recovery through the bushes and trees -- and the gallery -- that rolled just through the green. Check it out:

McIlroy hit his ensuing pitch to tap-in range for a par that kept him at one over for the tournament. You know what they say: You drive for show, and you hit ridiculous recovery shots for dough. Or, something like that.

