PGA Championship6 minutes ago

PGA Championship 2017: Rory McIlroy hints he's not at 100 percent with rib injury

By
PGA Championship - Round Three
Stuart Franklin(Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE — It's been two months since Rory McIlroy has returned from injury, a rib ailment caused by equipment testing in the offseason. However, while the 28-year-old has posted a handful of top-5 finishes in return, whispers abound that his health remains a problem.

In one regard, this makes sense: the injury already sidelined him twice this campaign, and issues such as these tend to linger. Conversely, it doesn't seem to be hampering McIlroy when he unleashes 365-yard drives.

McIlroy shed a bit of light on the matter after a 73 on Saturday at Quail Hollow, his third consecutive round over par at the PGA Championship. When asked after his round how long it would take McIlroy to get back to full strength -- a bit of a loaded question, implying he's less than 100 percent -- the four-time major winner was candid in assessment.

"Looking forward to 2018," he replied.

Oof. So much for banking on a FedEx Cup title defense.

It's been assumed that McIlroy would take some time off following Charlotte. Judging by his Saturday comments, don't be surprised if that turns into an extended sabbatical.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

PGA Championship 2017: A short ode to the marshal

Golf News & Tours

PGA Championship 2017: Why attending a practice round trumps a tournament day

Golf News & Tours

PGA Championship 2017: Rory McIlroy wows on tee box, not on score board

Golf News & Tours

PGA Championship 2017: Rickie Fowler bounced back when he needed it most

Golf News & Tours

PGA Championship morning rundown: Rory breaks Twitter, Day's old-school joke and a Tiger update

Related
Golf News & ToursPGA Championship 2017: Rory McIlroy wows on tee box…
Golf News & ToursPGA Championship 2017: A short ode to the marshal
Golf News & ToursPGA Championship 2017: Rickie Fowler bounced back w…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection