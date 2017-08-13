What's Next For Rory?7 hours ago

PGA Championship 2017: Rory McIlroy heading to Northern Ireland to assess his lingering rib injury

By
Rory McIlroy
Icon SportswireRory McIlroy looks towards the gallery from the 7th green during the final round of the PGA Championship.

CHARLOTTE — Rory McIlroy will fly back to Northern Ireland to meet with his trainer Steve McGregor this week to assess the state of a lingering rib injury. From there he’ll decide when and where he will play next. As the reigning FedEx Cup champion, his plan is to play in the PGA Tour’s Playoffs.

If he’s entirely healthy, however, why would he? It’s a good question.

“I don’t know,” said McIlroy, who shot 68 Sunday to end his week at the PGA Championship at one-over 285 to finish without a major for a third straight year. “I feel a sense of not duty, but I’ve missed a lot of time already. If I’m capable of playing, I feel like why shouldn’t you. But then at the same time, if you are not capable of playing at your best, why should you play?

“I don’t know what I’m going to do. You might not see me until next year. You might see me in a couple of weeks’ time.”

McIlroy said he is physically able to compete but after his rounds his left rhomboid (a muscle on the upper back) has been going into a spasm with his left arm going numb as well.

He says he has increased his practice routine over the last two weeks and remains anxious to compete. “I feel like I’m capable and playing well enough to give myself a chance in it,” he said. “At the same time, April is a long way away. That’s the next big thing on my radar.”

April, of course. is when the Masters is played. It’s the only major McIlroy hasn’t won, and a victory at Augusta National would complete the career Grand Slam. It’s a goal that overrides all others, at this point in McIlroy’s career.

At Quail Hollow, three straight rounds over par to start were too much for the two-time PGA champion to get in serious contention.

“It’s tough,” said McIlroy, whose last win in a major came at the 2014 PGA at Valhalla. “You don’t want to be teeing off at 9:45 in the final round of a major on a Sunday.”

Also uncertain is who will be his caddie moving forward. Close friend Harry Diamond has been on the bag the last two weeks after McIlroy parted ways with longtime caddie J.P. Fitzgerald following the British Open.

“Everything is up in the air,” he said. “Because I don’t know when I’m going to play next, where I’m going to play next.”

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

PGA Championship 2017: Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Bud Cauley weren’t going to miss seeing one of their own break through

Golf News & Tours

Does Justin Thomas' PGA win make him a lock for Player of the Year?

Golf News & Tours

Justin Thomas' path to history includes a tiptoe through the Green Mile

Golf News & Tours

A frustrated Patrick Reed after his first major top-10: "I play to win"

Golf News & Tours

PGA Championship 2017: Justin Thomas wins one for the family

Related
Golf News & ToursJustin Thomas' path to history includes a tipto…
Golf News & ToursPGA Championship 2017: Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler…
Golf News & ToursA frustrated Patrick Reed after his first major top…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection