PGA Championship 2017: Louis Oosthuizen's shot against a tree trunk is a thing of beauty

CHARLOTTE — Louis Oosthuizen has one of the silkiest, sweetest sings in golf. His left-handed motion ain't too shabby, either. How smooth is this cat? He turns recovery shots into performance art.

A wayward drive on Quail Hollow's second hole left the 2010 Open champ in a precarious spot against a tree trunk, a position where only a punch-out could possibly be played. At least, that's what it seemed like was the only option. Instead, Oosthuizen defied everything we know about golf and gravity, managing to do this during Saturday's round at the PGA Championship:

Shrek walked away with par on one of the tougher holes of Day 3. Alas, Oosthuizen hurt his hand in the process, with a medic attending to him on the next tee box. At the moment, he's continuing on, and good for that. For while the golf gods can be cruel, there's certain magic that needs to be rewarded.

