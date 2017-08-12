PGA Championship5 hours ago

PGA Championship 2017: Louis Oosthuizen's shot against a tree trunk is a thing of beauty

By

CHARLOTTE — Louis Oosthuizen has one of the silkiest, sweetest sings in golf. His left-handed motion ain't too shabby, either. How smooth is this cat? He turns recovery shots into performance art.

A wayward drive on Quail Hollow's second hole left the 2010 Open champ in a precarious spot against a tree trunk, a position where only a punch-out could possibly be played. At least, that's what it seemed like was the only option. Instead, Oosthuizen defied everything we know about golf and gravity, managing to do this during Saturday's round at the PGA Championship:

Shrek walked away with par on one of the tougher holes of Day 3. Alas, Oosthuizen hurt his hand in the process, with a medic attending to him on the next tee box. At the moment, he's continuing on, and good for that. For while the golf gods can be cruel, there's certain magic that needs to be rewarded.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

PGA Championship 2017: Jon Rahm's major season serves as cautionary tale

Golf News & Tours

PGA Championship 2017: Rory McIlroy wows on tee box, not on score board

Golf News & Tours

PGA Championship 2017: Rory McIlroy hints he's not at 100 percent with rib injury

Golf News & Tours

PGA Championship 2017: A short ode to the marshal

Golf News & Tours

PGA Championship 2017: Rickie Fowler bounced back when he needed it most

Related
Golf News & ToursPGA Championship 2017: Rory McIlroy hints he's …
Golf News & ToursPGA Championship 2017: Jon Rahm's major season …
Golf News & ToursPGA Championship 2017: A short ode to the marshal
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection