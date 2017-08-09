Trending
PGA Championship

PGA Championship 2017: A shocking number of fans have no idea Jordan Spieth is going for the Grand Slam

By
an hour ago
PGA Championship - Preview Day 3
Stuart Franklin(Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE — Golf galleries are regarded as some of the most knowledgeable, educated fanbases in sports. After interacting with them at Quail Hollow, I'm not so sure anymore.

I went out to the driving range on Wednesday to get a feel of who the crowd would be pulling for this week: Jordan Spieth or Rory McIlroy. Yes, that's a batty, local-weatherman-at-the-bake-sale pitch, but against the suffocating late-afternoon Carolina humidity, it made sense at the time.

However, in talking with a dozen visitors, a different narrative became quickly apparent: When asked if Spieth's Grand Slam pursuit had any effect on their rooting interest, most had no idea the Texan was chasing history.

"When did he win the U.S. Open?" replied an older gentlemen. When informed it was two years ago, he combatively countered, "No, that was Dustin." Whether he was referring to last year's Oakmont triumph or merely turned off the channel before DJ's eagle attempt at Chambers Bay, I do not know.

A trio of frat boys likewise were unaware of Spieth's quest, or maybe knew but temporarily forgot in their, ahem, well-saturated state.

"He's going for the Grand Slam? No way!" exclaimed one who looked eerily similar to James Franco. Actually, Franco is a method actor; perhaps he was preparing for a role?

Stuart Franklin

The biggest shock came from a mid-30s woman, who claimed she's been to every major since 2010. "Don't forget he still needs to win the Players," she remarked. Looks like the tour's "fifth major" insistence has paid off.

And when two teenagers, both who were screaming for Spieth's autograph when he made his way to the putting green, had never heard of the Grand Slam, I lost all faith in our collective future.

For I did a similar piece last summer at Oakmont, asking fans who were following Danny Willett -- then the reigning Masters champ -- who had won the Masters. Their ignorance was somewhat understandable; Willett was mostly an unknown entity in the States. But Spieth is the face of the game, its present and future. If this historic drive was flying over fans' heads, what hope does the sport have?

Of course, not all were in the dark.

"Is that a serious question?" a very, VERY serious father asked me as his toddler ostensibly shook his head at me. "Come on, guy," replied a mid-20s man in a suit. "Don't ask stupid ****." Suddenly, I longed for my inebriated frat brothers.

But I ended on a high note, talking to one fan who believed Spieth had already achieved the feat.

"He already don'it, lad," a Scottish gent said, putting his hand on my shoulder. This rolled off the tongue with so much conviction that, momentarily, I thought he was being prophetic.

Hell, the way Spieth's played of late, maybe he was. Capturing the slam at 24 years old would be one of the sport's finest hours. Even if those outside the ropes have no idea it's happening.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
PGA Championship

PGA Championship 2017: A shocking number of fans have no idea Jordan Spieth is going for the...

an hour ago
Next Question

PGA Championship 2017: Super serious Sergio Garcia doesn't want to talk about Kenny G or...

3 hours ago
What sport does he play again?

PGA Championship 2017: Don't get Brooks Koepka started talking about baseball, because he...

5 hours ago
JD Puts on Clinic

PGA Championship 2017: John Daly is really good at hitting bunker shots one-handed

6 hours ago
Revisionist History

What if these 5 blockbuster trades never happened?

7 hours ago
You Don't Know Union Jack

A Yank’s guide to the 2017-18 Premier League season

7 hours ago
PGA Championship

Golf Channel showed how far Rory McIlroy is hitting it on the range and Twitter freaked out

8 hours ago
PGA Championship

PGA Championship 2017: Jason Day crafted an all-time response towards Jimmy Walker's gift

9 hours ago
Obituary

Glen Campbell, the Rhinestone Cowboy, was an avid golfer who helped restore prestige to the...

9 hours ago
Save that Shirt, Kid

PGA Championship 2017: Rory McIlroy actually autographed a baby at Quail Hollow

10 hours ago
Practice-Round Strategy

PGA Championship 2017: Watch Bubba Watson and Wes Bryan hit driver into a par 3

11 hours ago
Celebrity Golf Fans

PGA Championship 2017: Watch Justin Bieber sing with Bubba Watson and Wesley Bryan during...

August 8, 2017
'Sweep The Leg'

Seven things we demand to be included in YouTube's 'Karate Kid' revival

August 8, 2017
Good Job, Good Effort

Yes, this is actually the final layout of NC State's Greek Village

August 8, 2017
The Grind

Stephen Curry’s impressive pro debut, Hideki Matsuyama’s rout & Brooks Koepka’s girlfriend...

August 8, 2017
Meat and Greet

A beginner’s guide to American BBQ styles

August 8, 2017
Hallelujah

Crazy training camp footage proves Aaron Rodgers is a god and you are not

August 8, 2017
Distinguished Company

Take heart, PGA: Here are some other fourth-best things that aren't terrible

August 8, 2017
Related
The LoopPGA Championship 2017: Jason Day crafted an all-tim…
The Loop2017 PGA Championship: Our 13 favorite items at the…
Golf News & ToursPGA Championship 2017: Jason Kokrak claims Long Dri…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection