Pernilla Lindberg in contention at ShopRite with an unusual set of irons

Pernilla Lindberg is one shot of the lead at the ShopRite LPGA Classic and is doing so with a most unusual set of irons.

Although split sets of irons are nothing unusual on the professional tours, one in which a player has the even clubs in one model and the odd clubs in another is virtually unheard of. That, however, is exactly the set makeup Lindberg is employing a set comprised of Ping’s i200 irons for her 4-, 6-, 8-irons and pitching wedge while using the company’s new i210 irons (yet to be released for sale) in her 5-, 7- and 9-irons.

On her fourth hole of the day, Lindberg holed out for eagle today on the par-4 13th hole at TKTK COURTSE with her i210 7-iron, the first shot she ever hit in competition with that club. For the round she hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation.

The reason for the split set, according to Ping, is that the delivery of her full set of i210’s was delayed in delivery. The full set was delivered after the first round and she is expected to put the full set in play for the weekend.

Given her performance Friday, she might want to think twice about that.

