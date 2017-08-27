FedEx Cup39 minutes ago

Paul Casey's playoff run could be sidetracked due to wife's pregnancy

By
GOLF: AUG 26 PGA - The Northern Trust - Third Round
Icon Sportswire(Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

OLD WESTBURY, N.Y — Paul Casey fired a 66 on Saturday at the Northern Trust, a score that vaulted the Englishman to third on the tournament leader board entering final-round play at Glen Oaks Club. Casey, who began the postseason 18th in the FedEx Cup standings, should find himself among the top point getters with another solid performance on Sunday. Given the 40-year-old's playoff push from a season ago -- posting two consecutive runner-ups at the Deutsche Bank and BMW Championships, with a fourth-place finish at East Lake -- it's a name his fellow tour brethren would prefer not to have breathing down their neck.

Fortunately for his competition, that's a circumstance that may not come to fruition. And they have Casey's wife, and unborn baby, to thank.

Casey's wife, Pollyanna, is pregnant and currently due the week of the Tour Championship. Speaking to the Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard, Casey mentioned the possibility of delivering the child early via a caesarean section.

“We’re trying to get a due date. It’s a little problematic,” Casey said. “Right now she wants me to play. I don’t know, I’m undecided. Quite torn.”

Jamie Squire

This is not the first time a pregnancy threw a wrench into a player's postseason push. During the 2014 Tour Championship, Brittany Horschel, wife of Billy, was pregnant with the couple's first child. Considering the $10 million prize on the line, Horschel was put in a dilemma, one his wife solved by telling him to stay in Atlanta. Luckily for the couple, Brittany went into labor two days after Horschel's career breakthrough.

Granted, Casey's won over $20 million on the PGA Tour (along with €15,442,322 on the European Tour). Still, $10 million is a lot of cabbage, and in three career appearances at East Lake, Casey's worst finish is a T-5. That is a decision we do not envy.

Here's hoping the situation sorts itself out, and more importantly, that Pollyanna and the baby experience a safe and healthy delivery.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

PGA Championship: Players taking advantage of new shorts policy during practice round

Golf News & Tours

Sirak: On Second Thought ...

Golf News & Tours

Why Harold Varner III continues to smile

Golf News & Tours

Justin Thomas is on such a roll that even Shinnecock was a breeze

Golf News & Tours

Northern Trust Open: Lefty Leads The Pack With A 63

Related
Golf News & ToursWhy Harold Varner III continues to smile
Golf News & ToursPGA Championship: Players taking advantage of new s…
Golf News & ToursJustin Thomas is on such a roll that even Shinnecoc…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection