Patton Kizzire chooses to drop on cart path, makes grind-it-out bogey on final hole to make cut on the number

To make the cut on Friday at the RSM Classic, all Patton Kizzire needed was bogey or better on the final hole. For a PGA Tour pro, it really doesn't get much easier than that.

Unless of course, you hit your drive into the one place you cannot go, like into the water down the left side on the 18th hole at Sea Island's Seaside Course. That's just what Kizzire did, suddenly bringing double bogey into play and even worse, an early exit from the tournament. Fortunately for Kizzire, he's playing a home game this week, so that would have softened the blow of a missed cut.

But Kizzire, one of the great grinders on tour, fought to the end, choosing to drop on the cart path to ensure that he had an even lie. From there he played his third left and short of the green, leaving him with a tough up and down. His fourth shot came up woefully short, 14 feet to be exact, setting him up with a must-make bogey putt. He drilled it:

It wasn't the prettiest bogey save, but it's one that could make Kizzire some money if he can go low over the weekend. Every shot counts, kids.

