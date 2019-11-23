These Guys Are Good5 hours ago

Patton Kizzire chooses to drop on cart path, makes grind-it-out bogey on final hole to make cut on the number

By

To make the cut on Friday at the RSM Classic, all Patton Kizzire needed was bogey or better on the final hole. For a PGA Tour pro, it really doesn't get much easier than that.

Unless of course, you hit your drive into the one place you cannot go, like into the water down the left side on the 18th hole at Sea Island's Seaside Course. That's just what Kizzire did, suddenly bringing double bogey into play and even worse, an early exit from the tournament. Fortunately for Kizzire, he's playing a home game this week, so that would have softened the blow of a missed cut.

But Kizzire, one of the great grinders on tour, fought to the end, choosing to drop on the cart path to ensure that he had an even lie. From there he played his third left and short of the green, leaving him with a tough up and down. His fourth shot came up woefully short, 14 feet to be exact, setting him up with a must-make bogey putt. He drilled it:

It wasn't the prettiest bogey save, but it's one that could make Kizzire some money if he can go low over the weekend. Every shot counts, kids.

RELATED: Tiger Woods played a cruel prank on Tony Finau before telling him he was a captain's pick

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursThe crazy story of how a golf shop employee outside…
Golf News & ToursThe unique—and loud—obstacles PGA Tour pros face at…
Golf News & ToursPatton Kizzire chooses to drop on cart path, makes …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved