Patrick Cantlay, one of the favorites at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, withdraws from event

Patrick Cantlay, tabbed as one of the favorites for this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, withdrew from the event on Wednesday afternoon.

The 26-year-old cited illness as the reason for pulling out of the tournament. Though Cantlay has only made three appearances in the AT&T, he posted a T-9 in 2013, and opened last year's event with a 66.

The former No. 1 amateur and current No. 18 in the world was coming off a rare missed cut at the Farmers Insurance Open. Prior to Torrey Pines, he finished in the top 10 in three consecutive starts.

Cantlay, who grew up in the Greater Los Angeles area and attended UCLA, is still expected to play at Riviera in next week's Genesis Open. He finished T-4 in last year's event.

Cantlay was to play with surfer Kelly Slater in the pro-am portion of the event. Brian Davis takes his spot.

Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS