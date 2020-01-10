Past Masters champ accidentally becomes the envy of Golf Twitter by posting a photo of his elliptical

We're not sure if the kids would call this a weird flex or a humble brag, but regardless, Trevor Immelman became the envy of Golf Twitter on Thursday by posting a photo of his elliptical. And it had nothing to do with his elliptical.

THE GRIND: Patrick Reed's enemies list grows & Pat Perez's $8,000(!) toilet

The 2008 Masters champ claimed the exercise machine had "kicked my ass for 9 days straight" to start 2020. And while some may have been impressed by Immelman's New Year's resolution to get in better shape, everyone who saw the photo was blown away by what was in the background. Specifically, the fact that the golfer and now CBS analyst looks like he lives in a Golf Galaxy. Check it out:

And apparently, that's not even the half of it. Literally.

Wow. And as the amazed comments—and requests for putters—poured in, Immelman had a funny response:

Good one, Trevor. But seriously, can I borrow a driver?

