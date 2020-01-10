Trending
Tour Life

Past Masters champ accidentally becomes the envy of Golf Twitter by posting a photo of his elliptical

By
2 hours ago

We're not sure if the kids would call this a weird flex or a humble brag, but regardless, Trevor Immelman became the envy of Golf Twitter on Thursday by posting a photo of his elliptical. And it had nothing to do with his elliptical.

THE GRIND: Patrick Reed's enemies list grows & Pat Perez's $8,000(!) toilet

The 2008 Masters champ claimed the exercise machine had "kicked my ass for 9 days straight" to start 2020. And while some may have been impressed by Immelman's New Year's resolution to get in better shape, everyone who saw the photo was blown away by what was in the background. Specifically, the fact that the golfer and now CBS analyst looks like he lives in a Golf Galaxy. Check it out:

And apparently, that's not even the half of it. Literally.

Wow. And as the amazed comments—and requests for putters—poured in, Immelman had a funny response:

Good one, Trevor. But seriously, can I borrow a driver?

RELATED: Phil Mickelson needles Justin Rose over lack of lifetime Masters invite

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Tour Life

Past Masters champ accidentally becomes the envy of Golf Twitter by posting a photo of his...

2 hours ago
Must-see TV

Jeopardy GOAT Day 3: Ken Jennings is a beast, James Holzhauer daggers Brad Rutter

3 hours ago
Have A Night

Pekka Rinne's goalie goal wasn't even close to the best play a goalie made all night

4 hours ago
Boss Moves

Chris Paul nutmegs defender, calls off the fight in one of the most electric sequences of the...

7 hours ago
Random Daggers

Phil Mickelson needles Justin Rose over not having a lifetime Masters invite

a day ago
Motor City Massacre

Detroit had the losingest year in the history of American sports in 2019

a day ago
Tasty Coachspeak

New Giants head coach Joe Judge says being a special teams coach was like making a sandwich

a day ago
iPhone
January 9, 2020
Pray4Lucy

This high school basketball announcer's call takes a darker turn than the end of 'Se7en'

January 9, 2020
Brawlball

Former MLBer sparks wild Venezuelan Winter League brawl by beating catcher with his bat

January 9, 2020
Must-see TV

Jeopardy GOAT Day 2: Jeopardy James is BACK and a tough college football category

January 9, 2020
Eviscerations

Jimmy Butler baits T.J. Warren into getting tossed, blows him a kiss, basically owns him now

January 9, 2020
Phil being Phil

Phil Mickelson once tried to escape a traffic jam at a Guns n Roses concert by helicopter, to...

January 8, 2020
Dipsy-doo Al-Asad-a-roo

Dick Vitale tweets about college basketball and "the attacks on Al-Asad bases in Iraq," baby

January 8, 2020
Football Guys

This treasure trove of Ed Orgeron stories is what the internet was invented for

January 8, 2020
Prettay, Prettay, Prettay Good

Larry David deserves his own New York Sports radio show after spitting out these fire takes on...

January 8, 2020
Hidden Talents

World Long Drive champ Kyle Berkshire is also a world-class trick shot artist

January 8, 2020
Well Played

Jeopardy GOAT gets off to incredible start; here's everything (format, times, SPOILERS), you...

January 8, 2020
Related
The LoopPast Masters champ accidentally becomes the envy of…
Golf EquipmentMizuno ST200 metalwoods reveal that it's still poss…
Golf News & ToursYoungest player in Masters history earns card on PG…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved