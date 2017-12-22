Our favorite Golf Digest Podcasts of 2017

The podcast, you may have heard, is an emerging art form, a hybrid of old-school radio and new-school on-demand streaming favored by all those cord-cutting millennials. But you don't need to tell us. The Golf Digest Podcast now boasts a library 117 episodes deep , and we're excited by a selection of in-depth features we'll be rolling out over the next few weeks. For now, though, it's worth looking back at 2017, when we discussed some of the biggest stories in golf as well as a few obscure ones.

Among our favorites:

Rory McIlroy on his big equipment change: The four-time major champion's season was hampered by injury, but he at least solved what line of clubs he'd be playing when he announced his signing with TaylorMade. He joined senior equipment E. Michael Johnson to talk about what went into his decision, and what he learned when he made a similar move four years earlier.

Billy and Brittany Horschel open up on the pains of alcoholism: When Billy Horshcel won the AT&T Byron Nelson in May, it served as an opportunity for his wife, Brittany, to reveal her battle with alcoholism and her difficult path to sobriety. The two visited us in studio to talk about the struggles that defied the image of a glamorous life on tour.

David Feherty being David Feherty: There is arguably no more entertaining figure in golf than David Feherty, and it was apparent given the reaction to this interview with the on-air personality. The interview with the NBC/Golf Channel announcer was our most popular episode of the year, only in small part because of his insight into the infamous "Fartgate"controversy with Tiger Woods.

Justin Thomas' hot start: We talked to Thomas back in January, before he won the PGA Championship and the PGA Tour Player of the Year award, but in the immediate aftermath of his back-to-back sweep in Hawaii to start the year. We talked to Thomas about his 59 at the Sony Open, playing Augusta National with Tom Brady and whether he could beat Jordan Spieth in a fight.

Jim (Bones) Mackay on changing careers: PGA Tour caddies are notoriously great storytellers, and that's especially true when you've been by the side of one of the greatest players of all time for parts of three decades. We talked to Jim (Bones) Mackay shortly after he parted ways with Phil Mickelson, but before he made his debut as part of the NBC/Golf Channel broadcast at the 2017 British Open.