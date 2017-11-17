Trending
NFL

Only the Chargers could mess up a military salute

By
6 hours ago
NFL: NOV 12 Chargers at Jaguars
Icon SportswireJACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 12: Los Angeles Chargers safety Tre Boston (33) reacts to a pass interference call during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 12, 2017 at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Got to feel for the poor bastards that suit up for the Los Angeles Chargers. Owner Dean Spanos held the team hostage against San Diego to extort a new stadium...only for the city to respond, "Go ahead; we don't want you anyway." So the club headed to Los Angeles, only to learn their promised ballpark had already been delayed, meaning home games would be held in a 30,000-seat soccer venue. Well, "home" on the score board, that is: the contests have been lightly attended (a turnout recently ripped by South Park), and those in the stands have been cheering for the other team. In short, the players are refugees, seeking asylum that does not exist.

Or arguably captives. I mean, how would you feel if your team couldn't even pull of a military salute without pissing people off? The Chargers' Twitter account posted the following message earlier this week:

At first glance, pretty innocuous, right? Except the photo doesn't tell the entire story...

In a related note, the Chargers are 3-6 in the worst division in the league. How they won three games surrounded by such rampant incompetence is beyond us.

WATCH: THE LOOP VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Related
Golf InstructionLeadbetter: Hit the gas to improve pitching accurac…
Golf InstructionJim Flick And Jack Nicklaus: Tee The Ball Higher On…
Golf InstructionFlick And Nicklaus: Releasing Correctly - Golf Dige…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection