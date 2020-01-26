Omega Dubai Desert Classic winner Lucas Herbert had a legendary response when asked what he's capable of

Anytime a tour pro gets their first win, the immediate reaction from fans and media is often "what's next?" or "here's what this win gets (insert player)." Omega Dubai Desert Classic winner Lucas Herbert had far more pressing matters on his mind on Sunday at Emirates Golf Club.

Herbert, 24, was six shots off the lead of Ashun Wu heading into the final round, needing to post a number in addition to getting help from the leaders. The Aussie did his part, shooting a four-under 68, and he got more than enough help from Wu, who stumbled to a final-round 77.

But it was only enough to get into a playoff, as South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout also shot a Sunday 68 to tie Herbert at nine under for the week. Herbert edged him on the second playoff hole, the par-5 18th, making birdie to beat Bezuidenhout's par and claim his first career European Tour victory. After holing the winning putt, a European Tour reporter interviewing Herbert began rattling off the list of things that Herbert gets with the W—exempt on the Euro Tour until 2022, top 80 ranking in the world, etc. "With this to build on, what do you think you're capable of?" asked the reporter. Here's how Herbert responded:

Yeah, all that other stuff is nice, but a victory drink is the No. 1 priority. Perfectly said, Lucas. Sounds like it's going to be a good drink, too.

"We've got a bottle of scotch at home to celebrate with back in Australia," Herbert said. "So I can't wait to get into that with the boys."

By the way, Monday is "Australia Day," the country's national holiday celebrated annually on January 26. So it'll be a double celebration for Herbert, who might give Lee Westwood a run for most hungover Euro Tour winner of 2020 tomorrow.

