Golf Rage

Old video surfaces of tour pro snapping driver over knee, cursing himself out for hitting poor tee shot

By
28 minutes ago

We doubt you'll find a nicer, calmer guy on the PGA Tour than Adam Hadwin, but golf is a game that can bring out rage in even the most mild-mannered of humans. Sometimes, it just causes you to lose your sh-t every once in awhile, and there's nothing wrong with that.

That's what happened to Hadwin earlier this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, where the 31-year-old Canadian might have placed inside the top 10 if not for one pesky hole. In the video below, Hadwin can be seen pulling his tee shot left and immediately saying "for f---ing four days in a row, I mean honestly..." Right after that came the epic club snap. Have a watch:

Man, did not see that coming from Hadwin. It's quite difficult to tell which hole this is based on the video, but fellow tour pro Patton Kizzire had an inkling it was the ninth when he commented on Zire Golf's Instagram post of the video:

But our research would indicate that Kizzire is wrong on this one. If you go back to the Wells Fargo leader board on PGATour.com, you'll find that Hadwin had a hell of a time on the 18th hole at Quail Hollow that week. On Thursday, he pulled his drive into the creek that runs all the way down the left side of the par 4 finisher and made double bogey. Friday he actually did okay, hitting the fairway and making par. But in his third round he found the creek again, which led to a bogey. Then came Sunday, when he found the creek AGAIN and made another double bogey.

I don't think it takes a rocket scientist to figure out this video is from the 18th hole on Sunday considering he said "four days in a row," and snapped a perfectly good driver that he clearly had no more use for that week. Hadwin played the hole in five over for the tournament, and he finished at one under par to tie for 38th. Had he played the hole even par or even one over he would have been inside the top 20. When taking all this into account, we feel the outburst was warranted.

RELATED: Watch Patrick Reed snap wedge over his knee at Pebble Beach

