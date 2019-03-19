Oklahoma State's Matthew Wolff wins fifth tournament in seven tries

Matthew Wolff made his PGA Tour debut last month in Phoenix. Judging by his tear in the college ranks, it won't be long until he returns.

Wolff, the Oklahoma State product whose swing is more Paul Bunyan than Paul Casey, captured his fifth college title of the 2018-19 season at the Valspar Collegiate. The sophomore sensation turned in rounds of 65, 66, and a bogey-free 68 to win the event by one over Florida State’s John Pak (13 under) and two over Texas A&M’s Chandler Phillips (12 under). The feat was especially impressive given Tuesday's final round was moved to Monday, forcing competitors to get in 36 holes to wrap up the event.

It was the 16th time in 21 college rounds that Wolff has broken 70 this season. The 19-year-old's five victories in a single season set an OSU record, and he's more than halfway to the NCAA mark of most wins in a campaign, owned by Matt Hill of N.C. State in 2008-'09 and some fella named Tiger Woods (1995-'96).

The win also gives Wolff an exemption into next year's Valspar Championship.

Wolff, who posted the title-clinching point at last year's NCAA Championship, could test the professional waters as soon as the U.S. Open. Even if he keeps the "A" by his name through September's Walker Cup, expect to see plenty of Wolff on the sport's top circuits this summer.

