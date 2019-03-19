Colleges3 hours ago

Oklahoma State's Matthew Wolff wins fifth tournament in seven tries

By
Matthew Wolff hits a shot during the 2018 Division I Men's Golf Team Match Play Championship.
Shane BevelMatthew Wolff hits a shot during the 2018 Division I Men's Golf Team Match Play Championship.

Matthew Wolff made his PGA Tour debut last month in Phoenix. Judging by his tear in the college ranks, it won't be long until he returns.

Wolff, the Oklahoma State product whose swing is more Paul Bunyan than Paul Casey, captured his fifth college title of the 2018-19 season at the Valspar Collegiate. The sophomore sensation turned in rounds of 65, 66, and a bogey-free 68 to win the event by one over Florida State’s John Pak (13 under) and two over Texas A&M’s Chandler Phillips (12 under). The feat was especially impressive given Tuesday's final round was moved to Monday, forcing competitors to get in 36 holes to wrap up the event.

It was the 16th time in 21 college rounds that Wolff has broken 70 this season. The 19-year-old's five victories in a single season set an OSU record, and he's more than halfway to the NCAA mark of most wins in a campaign, owned by Matt Hill of N.C. State in 2008-'09 and some fella named Tiger Woods (1995-'96).

The win also gives Wolff an exemption into next year's Valspar Championship.

Wolff, who posted the title-clinching point at last year's NCAA Championship, could test the professional waters as soon as the U.S. Open. Even if he keeps the "A" by his name through September's Walker Cup, expect to see plenty of Wolff on the sport's top circuits this summer.

Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursGolf Twitter has a new obsession in Oklahoma State …
Golf News & ToursDavid Feherty on rowdy fan behavior, Rory McIlroy's…
Golf News & ToursRickie Fowler dedicates Phoenix round to his "No. 1…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection