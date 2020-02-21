OK, this is it, this is the luckiest break in the history of golf

There are lucky breaks and then there are acts of God. What happened to Sungjae Im on Friday at the WGC-Mexico falls firmly in the second category.

The par-3 seventh at Club de Golf Chapultepec is 223 yards and surrounded by trouble. There are two bunkers, one left of the green and one behind it, in addition to water front and right. There's also a tree right of the green, forcing players to favor the left portion of the putting surface. According to PGATour.com, the scoring average on this hole is 3.292.

Im appeared to be the hole's latest victim in his second round, when his tee shot came up well short of the green and made a giant splash in the water. But by some miracle, the ball took a massive bounce, sailed into the air and came down on the green, just 23 feet from the hole. He escaped with a two-putt par. Check out the clip:

Sungjae Im? More like SungJesus Im, am I right?

I'll see myself out.

All kidding aside, what the hell did that hit? Sounds like it hit concrete at the bottom of the water, which means it has to be pretty shallow right in that area. What a ridiculous break, and perhaps the luckiest in the history of golf, even if we already gave away that title this year (oops) .

A number of tour pros who have seen Im up close claim he never misses a shot. Apparently they weren't kidding.