Oilers winger stroked Brent Burns' beard mid-game and it was gloriously bizarre

Here in North America, beard and hockey season are fully upon us, and last night the two collided in odd fashion, when Edmonton Oilers winger Pat Maroon collided with San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns near the crease. As both players kneeled prone on the ice, Maroon lovingly reached around Burns, stroked his beard thrice, and both went on their merry way.

No punches. No trash talk. No Three Stooges -esque referee scrum. Just admiration for another man's facial hair proudly displayed on live TV. It probably goes without saying, but we'll say it anyway: This is simultaneously the oddest and greatest moment of the NHL season thus far and a friendly reminder that, especially around the holidays, nothing brings the world together like a badass beard.