Trending
College Football

Ohio State coach makes an inspired, and spectacularly bananas, pitch for Buckeyes to be in the College Football Playoff

By
4 hours ago
Ohio State v Gonzaga
Kevin C. Cox(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Got to feel for Buckeyes basketball coach Chris Holtmann. The man is a rising star in the college ranks, but—despite working for one of the biggest schools in America—the man toils in relatively anonymity thanks to the behemoth that is Ohio State football. No matter how solid the Columbus cagers are, they are forever second fiddle to whatever's transpiring, good or bad, on the gridiron.

Of course, being a snake oil salesman is part of being a successful college coach nowadays, and Holtmann clearly knows how to play to his constituents. That's the only explanation for this inspired—and, frankly, bananas—support for the Buckeyes' football program after Urban Meyer and his boys missed out on the College Football Playoffs:

Forget Rocky III; that sounds like the extended "I believe there ought to be a constitutional amendment outlawing AstroTurf and the designated hitter..." speech from Bull Durham. Also not hard to squint into the future and see Holtmann as a politician. "Folks, call me old fashioned, but I'm just a guy who likes his beer cold and his steak medium rare. That's why I'm voting for no more taxes!"

Now, couple issues with said proclamation. While Rocky was nominated for 10 Oscars, if we're looking for a "Rocky" installment that was robbed by the Academy, that conversation begins and ends with Rocky IV. (There were two training montages and Stallone single-handedly ended the Cold War. Look it up.) Furthermore, is Holtmann implying the Buckeyes should have been ranked over Georgia and Oklahoma? In which case, it's clear the entire state of Ohio has been a victim of those mind-eraser gadgets from Men in Black. Only way to explain how he and Buckeye Nation are forgetting about that beatdown from Purdue or disaster against Maryland.

Although, perhaps Holtmann is saying, with said performances against the Boilermakers and Terrapins in mind, there's no way the Buckeyes should be ranked in the top 10. In that scenario, God Bless Holtmann for speaking the truth. And better call in the National Guard for his safety.

WATCH: THE LOOP VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Viral Videos

Bubba Watson is the latest victim of golf's best swing impressionist

2 hours ago
Daggers

Georgia chokes away more than just the game and the rest of the bad beats of the weekend

3 hours ago
College Football

Ohio State coach makes an inspired, and spectacularly bananas, pitch for Buckeyes to be in the...

4 hours ago
Endorsements

A Tiger Woods energy drink could be coming to a store near you

4 hours ago
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Giants hand game to Bears, Chase Daniel says no thank you

21 hours ago
Highlights

This incredible one-handed game-winning OT goal is the effort play of the year in the NHL

December 1, 2018
The Year of Gritty

Gritty hits half-court shot at college basketball game, continues winning over hearts and over...

November 30, 2018
Let It Ride

Two professional poker players are currently staging one of the craziest prop bets of all time

November 30, 2018
Hockey Tough

David Krejci gets tooth knocked out, ex-teammate picks it up and returns it in awesomely weird...

November 30, 2018
Shenanigans

Somebody did quite a number on Stephen A. Smith's Wikipedia page

November 30, 2018
Bozos

The refs called this a first down at a crucial point in the Cowboys-Saints game (seriously)

November 30, 2018
Chuck Being Chuck

Charles Barkley finds an odd way to roast Kevin Durant after his 51-point performance

November 30, 2018
Team Game

Maple Leafs equipment manager assists on huge goal, deserves pay raise

November 29, 2018
Bowl SZN

QUIZ: Can you tell these fake college football bowl games from their real-life counterparts?

November 29, 2018
Big Cat's Best Shots

The best shot from every year of Tiger Woods' professional career

November 29, 2018
Well Played

Atlanta Hawks announcers switch to golf commentator mode to mock quiet crowd in Charlotte

November 29, 2018
Trainwrecks

Mike Francesa said Jeremy Shockey, who caught a go-ahead touchdown in a Super Bowl, never came...

November 29, 2018
Arms for Days

This incredible Anthony Davis photo perfectly sums up his freakish wingspan

November 29, 2018
Related
The LoopPenn State gets revenge against Ohio State with rid…
The LoopUrban Meyer throws shade at Michigan while Jim Harb…
The LoopTurf Guy stole the show at the Big Ten Championship…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection