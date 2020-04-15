Trending
Not Right Now, Auston

Oh hell no, Auston Matthews is out there bashing The Mighty Ducks' "Flying V"

By
5 hours ago
Vancouver Canucks v Toronto Maple Leafs
Mark Blinch

Listen, we like Auston Matthews. He's the Ovi to his generation's Crosby (McDavid). He plays for an original six, keeps his nose clean, and rocks a mean stache. He's a point machine but he isn't afraid to mix it up along the boards. And while this hasn't translated into bigger-picture NHL success, that has more to do with the Maple Leafs and whatever the hell is happening up there in Toronto than Matthews himself. With that said, we are deeply, deeply disappointed to hear the young Leafs center's latest comments, calling Gordon Bombay's legendary "Flying V" offense "the most unrealistic thing I've ever seen" in a recent interview with GQ.

RELATED: The best sports movies to stream during your self-isolation

Just when you think you know a guy, amirite? In Matthews defense, however, he goes on to break down the formation for the pucks noobs at GQ, explaining how the formation would result in at least four interference penalties, not to mention the fact you'd be chirped off the ice—hell, out of the great commonwealth of Canada—if you ever tried it. Fortunately Matthews was not asked about the Knuckle Puck, as we have had enough of our childhood dreams squashed for one morning.

As for actual hockey, well, it's up in the air just like everything. On Wednesday morning, commissioner Gary Bettman told Maria Bartiromo of 'Mornings With Maria' that the NHL is in a position to be "fairly flexible in terms of the calendar. "My guess at this point," he said, "is we’re probably gonna be playing into the summer, which is something we can certainly do.”

At the time of the season suspension on March 11th, the Maple Leafs were in the thick of the Easter Conference playoff race, so there's a chance we could yet see Matthews and co. play meaningful hockey this season, but one thing is certain: The "Flying V" won't be a part of it.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Golf 101

Did You Know: Only one woman has made a cut in PGA Tour history

2 hours ago
That's The Good Stuff

A bunch of the Nationals rewatched Game 7 of the World Series and roasted the Astros

2 hours ago
Pads

Rick Pitino sells Miami mansion for $17 million, reminds everyone it's better to be a college...

3 hours ago
I Was In the Pool!

Did Brooks Koepka just tell a story about shrinkage during his ESPN Body Issue shoot?

3 hours ago
Not Right Now, Auston

Oh hell no, Auston Matthews is out there bashing The Mighty Ducks' "Flying V"

5 hours ago
Legends

Mark Calcavecchia once signed a scorecard with an expletive, then won the tournament

6 hours ago
Tour Tales

Charley Hoffman explains why he's called "Seagull"—and it might be the funniest nickname on...

6 hours ago
The Grind

Tiger Woods’ quarantine title defense, Phil Mickelson’s Masters robe and an LPGA Twitter you...

April 14, 2020
Embrace Debate

This take right here is why they pay Skip Bayless the big bucks

April 14, 2020
It's Tricky

The best quarantine golf trick shots we've seen: part II

April 14, 2020
Golf 101

Did you know: There have been five holes-in-one on par 5s (yes, par 5s!)

April 14, 2020
The Show Must Go On

In the least surprising news of the week, the WWE has been deemed an "essential business" in...

April 14, 2020
Goliath - 70, David - 13

The coronavirus could crush college football cupcakes while saving the big-time programs...

April 13, 2020
Mamba Out

The only thing crazier than Kobe Bryant scoring 60 in his final NBA game is this stat

April 13, 2020
Golf 101

Did you know: Golf was once banned by a King

April 13, 2020
Monday Superlatives

How to become good, or at least less terrible, at Texas hold ‘em: A novice's guide

April 13, 2020
Golf 101

Did You Know: The most heavenly place at Augusta National is not on the golf course

April 12, 2020
Golf 101

Did you know: No one has ever shot four rounds in the 60s in one Masters

April 12, 2020
Related
The LoopDid You Know: Only one woman has made a cut in PGA …
The LoopA bunch of the Nationals rewatched Game 7 of the Wo…
The LoopRick Pitino sells Miami mansion for $17 million, re…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved