Must Reads

Phil Mickelson sounds like he's leaning toward making Phil Mickelson a Presidents Cup captain's pick

maverick-mcnealy-stanford-staff.jpg

How a college rival of Maverick McNealy helped sway him to turn pro after all

PGA Championship - Final Round

Justin Thomas' path to history includes a tiptoe through the Green Mile

4 hours ago

Office Space: Our Little Patch Of Green Above The City

By
One World Links putting green
Photo by Justin Borucki

How do Golf Digest editors satisfy their golf fix from the 27th floor of New York City's tallest building? The answer is One World Links, the 450-square-foot putting green in the heart of our Freedom Tower office that is either an opportunity to refine one's putting stroke or destroy one's ego—all depending on the day. There are no straight putts on our 12-hole layout. The cups aren't kind.

Whenever you miss a three-footer during our afternoon money games ($1 a head), the temptation is to curse the man who designed the course—even if that man happens to be the greatest who ever played the game. By one theory, the reason 18-time major champion and longtime Golf Digest playing editor Jack Nicklaus (and his senior design associate David Savic) made our custom putting green so confounding is to ensure empathy from those of us who marinate in the game on a daily basis. If you need another reminder that golf is hard, Nicklaus seemed to be saying, here's one down the hall from the copier, across from the coffee machine.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending Now
The Loop

Nicklaus signs distribution deal with HMX

Magazine

From The Archive: Dan Jenkins: An Even Sixty

Magazine

Crime and Punishment: Dealing with an NYC break-in

Magazine

The Seve Stories: The Golf Digest Archives (1977-2010)

Magazine

Dobereiner: The Enigma of Seve Ballesteros

Related
MagazineCrime and Punishment: Dealing with an NYC break-in
The LoopNicklaus signs distribution deal with HMX
MagazineThe Seve Stories: The Golf Digest Archives (1977-20…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection