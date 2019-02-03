Trending
Movement

Of course Roger Clemens still throws a filthy breaking ball at 56 years young

By
3 hours ago

I'm not old enough to have seen Roger Clemens pitch during his peak years as a member of the Boston Red Sox, which, judging by the statistics, must have been incredible to watch. However, I am old enough to remember his time on the New York Yankees and Houston Astros, when Clemens was still throwing gas, winning Cy Youngs and always getting the ball in a big spot. Even in his late 30s and early 40s, Clemens was appointment television. Every game he pitched in was an event, which is something you can say about very few starters anymore.

That explains why even at the age of 56, people still go crazy at the mere sight of the Rocket standing on the bump. On Saturday night, a video of Clemens pitching in the Texas alumni game made the Twitter rounds, and it's already garnered close to 800,000 views. It's literally just one pitch, a filthy breaking ball that had the crowd ooo-ing and ahh-ing like they were seeing the MLB's next big thing. Have a watch:

That thing had MOVEMENT. There's also something about Clemens' windup, motion, etc. that still brings back all kinds of nostalgia. It still looks exactly the same even with a noticeably larger gut. Interesting timing for this video to go viral as he just got snubbed from the Hall of Fame once again. Perhaps one last comeback before he hits 60 is in the works? I, for one, would lose my damn mind if we got part two of Suzyn Waldman screaming that "RAWJA CLEMENZZ IS IN JAWGE STOYNEBRENNAH'S BAWX" sometime in early April:

Oh, oh my GOODNESS GRACIOUS would that be lit. Yankees do need one more starter for depth. Make it happen Cashman.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Movement

Of course Roger Clemens still throws a filthy breaking ball at 56 years young

3 hours ago
What The ...?

Here's Johnny Miller eating Cheez Whiz straight from the can like an absolute madman during

21 hours ago
Decisions, Decisions

Kyler Murray is not even saying words when he's asked about playing football or baseball now

February 1, 2019
Phoenix Open

Pitcher has clubs stolen at Waste Management Phoenix Open, proceeds to fall for online hoax

February 1, 2019
Coffee Shop 2.0

New California sports bar Costanza's will always have one TV playing 'Seinfeld' on loop

February 1, 2019
Torts Being Torts

John Tortorella absolutely rips his own team apart, remains the press conference GOAT

January 31, 2019
Kuuuuuch

Matt Kuchar dragging Bryson DeChambeau is the best moment of Phoenix Open so far

January 31, 2019
"Nerves"

This Johnny Miller tribute video will make you realize how much you'll miss him in the booth

January 31, 2019
Jimmmmmmmmmm

Super Bowl LIII: Every Tony Romo-related prop bet we could find for the Super Bowl broadcast

January 31, 2019
Gambling

Why Rams vs. Patriots is a Super Bowl betting oddity that's only happened once before

January 31, 2019
Harry Kane Who?

Tottenham ball boy baits opponent into yellow card, winks to fans, becomes instant legend

January 31, 2019
Boooooo

Enes Kanter finally sees action, kisses MSG floor and promptly airballs first shot

January 31, 2019
News & Tours

Throwback Thursday: That time Tiger Woods had his gallery perform manual labor and move a...

January 31, 2019
Daggers

World Long Drive competitor snaps driver in half during first warmup session of the year, the...

January 30, 2019
Tough Guys

Three-time PGA Tour winner risks frostbite to hit shot in minus 45-degree wind chill

January 30, 2019
Packing On The Pounds

Sean Payton handled the NFC Championship loss the same way every person handles a bad breakup...

January 30, 2019
Butter Cuts

Watch Justin Verlander knock a tee shot—in the dark—onto the green at TPC Scottsdale's famous...

January 30, 2019
Super Bowl LIII

We haven't even tried Sam Adams' new Tom Brady beer and we're already puking

January 30, 2019
Related
The LoopA list of people who would get a better reception t…
The LoopKeith Hernandez dares to have controversial opinion…
The LoopThe best MLB Game 7s in recent memory - Golf Digest
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection