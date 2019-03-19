Trending
Spring

10 things to remember when playing golf for the first time in 2019

By
3 hours ago
(c) Robert Mizono

March isn't just a time for basketball madness. It's also, for most above the Mason-Dixon, a return to the golf course after a long, and dreadful, hibernation. Throw in the anticipation of trying out new equipment that was gifted during the holidays, or the mere joy of being outside for the first time in forever, this round is one of the more anticipated of the year.

However, this is not your average outing. Far from it, and it should be treated as such. Before shaking off the cobwebs, here are 10 things to keep in mind before your first round of golf in 2019:

fitness-friday-winter-golf.jpg

It's colder than it feels

Let's call this the "Weather Relativity" rule. In September, coming off a sun-scorched summer, a cloudy, 50 degree day feels like you're visiting Hoth. But after three months of winter, those same conditions translate to a trip to the beach.

Don't be the knucklehead who shows up to the first tee in shorts and a golf shirt. While your body may tell you it's warm, trust the forecast and dress appropriately.

Getty Images

Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve

Stretch out on the driving range

The golf swing uses a unique muscle combination and memory, one that's hard to replicate in the workout room. Making your first swing of the year on the tee box is a recipe for a disaster. Golf Digest fitness editor Ron Kaspriske says it's important to "prime your muscles before athletic activity," so prior to heading to the first hole, make sure to swing and stretch on the range.

Slow and simple, stupid

Not only at the range, but throughout your inaugural round, tempo should be your primary focus. Chances are your swing is going to be rusty. Trying to smash your new driver or taking a hard whack from the rough will only aggravate any kinks. According to teachers Lynn Marriott and Pia Nilsson, establishing tempo means giving 70 percent of full effort on a swing. This will help you keep your swing under control.

In a sense, you should view this round as a practice session. Like football's mini-camps or baseball's spring training, you don't see players going 110 percent in their first foray of the season. It's about returning to a rhythm.

You're going to stink

One of the best golf-related tidbits we've read came from Geoff Ogilvy and Martin Hall, as the pair extolled the virtues of not keeping score in our Happiness issue a few years back.

"You're spending your hard-earned money to do something that hopefully you enjoy, yet so many people come off the course miserable," says teacher and Golf Channel host Martin Hall. "I stopped keeping score years ago. I enjoy the look of a ball going through the sky the way I think it should, the feel of a chip I've nipped just right. I get pleasure out of the shots when I hit them rather than from a score at the end."

Added Ogilvy, the 2006 U.S. Open champ: "Stroke play is a nonsense game; I don't see why anyone would do it who didn't have to."

That's easier said than done; moreover, a majority of golfers like keeping score, viewing the practice not only as a challenge but as a barometer of their game.

But at this juncture of the season, the words of Ogilvy and Hall ring especially true. You're swing needs work, your feel around the greens won't be there, and the course itself isn't in prime scoring condition (more on this in a moment). Keeping score in March serves one purpose: Jacking up your handicap.

And if that's your reasoning, the hell with you, sandbagger.

Don't use new, expensive balls

If you were lucky, a loved one gifted you some golf balls for the holidays. While everyone enjoys putting new ammo into action, this isn't the time. Not only will your shots be going all over the map (at least more than usual), but the course is likely in a soggy state, meaning plenty of plugged, mud-smothered balls.

Go through whatever rocks you have left in your bag from last season, even buy some cheap new balls at the counter. But keep your "gamers" at home.

New rules!

You may have noticed the wave of drama regarding the Rules of Golf this year. That's because they've been revised! You can now putt with the flagstick in, tap down spike marks, and lift impediments out of the bunker. Still no relief from a fairway divot, though. For a comprehensive review of the latest iteration of guidelines, click here.

The course won't be in great shape

Look out your front yard. See the yellowish hue and dormant state of your grass? Expect the same from the course's sod. While the fairways should be nice thanks to the divot respite, most of the grass will be a tad froggy and likely wet, and the greens won't be rolled or cut at a fast length. Not anyone's favorite elements to play in, especially with the pristine images of California and Florida PGA Tour venues fresh in our minds.

However, don't let these conditions sour your outlook on a course or its summer outlook. This is simply what Mother Nature looks like this on this spot on the calendar.

WireImage

Walk at all costs

Though golf course owners may cringe at this advice, superintendents are nodding in approval. Courses are in such a vulnerable, fledgling state in spring, and the smallest amount of damage can have long-term implications. Carts aren't great for a course's health once you take them off the path. Do your part in preserving the course by putting the bag on your shoulder.

Plus, let's be honest, you need the extra exercise after sitting on your couch all winter.

There's likely no cart girl

It's either still too cold for the cart girl to be circling around the course, or -- as most clubs hire high school or college students to man their carts -- the course doesn't have an employee in that position. Stock up on snacks and drinks before the round and at the turn.

Keep perspective

Just to recap: You're not going to score well, your game is going to be off and the course won't be aesthetically pleasing. Why even bother, you might ask.

Why? Because, in spite of the less-than-ideal environment, it's still going to be a damn good time. Spring golf may not be the game's best iteration. But first rounds, in any walk of life, rarely are; they pave the way for better things to come.

Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Spring

10 things to remember when playing golf for the first time in 2019

3 hours ago
Nightmare Fuel

Bill Belichick wearing an Alabama shirt is the most terrifying image you'll see today

4 hours ago
Sweet Home Florida

Minor league baseball team to host 'Florida Man Night', will break new law every inning

5 hours ago
Wild Stats

Elfrid Payton (yes, Elfrid Payton) joins exclusive group that includes Michael Jordan and Wilt...

7 hours ago
NBA

Even by Steph Curry standards, this Steph Curry shot is bonkers

9 hours ago
March Madness

The 15 most annoying people in your office during the NCAA Tournament

10 hours ago
The Grind

Rory McIlroy’s return to glory, Jon Rahm’s disastrous caddie overrule, and Brooks Koepka's...

10 hours ago
Tee-Time Pleas

PGA Tour pro makes plea to commissioner for favorable tee time—so he can watch his team in...

20 hours ago
Hydration

Altamont Beer Works' new CattyShack IPA is a liquid tribute to Carl Spackler

March 18, 2019
Slamtana

Legendary baseball guy Carlos Santana smashed a TV with a bat to put a stop to Fornite last...

March 18, 2019
It's In the Game

MLB experimenting with new Ump Cam that's so real you'll need to wear a cup

March 18, 2019
Viral Video

Watch an overzealous marshal leave his post to bearhug player at European Tour event

March 18, 2019
Monday Superlatives

MoneyBrackets: How to win your March Madness pool without knowing a damn thing

March 18, 2019
When You Gotta Go

Bill Walton missed the start of OT at the game he was calling because he went to the bathroom...

March 16, 2019
The Masters

Players Championship 2019: Patrick Reed gives cockiest quote ever when asked about his Masters...

March 15, 2019
The Players

Players Championship: Caddie loses bet, eats hottest chili pepper chip known to man at TPC it

March 15, 2019
Late Night Pranks

Jimmy Fallon had tour pros sneak in hilarious phrases during their press conferences this a...

March 15, 2019
Flip Flop City

Duke legend Jay Williams calls out Syracuse player who tried to trip Zion, defended Grayson...

March 15, 2019
Related
The LoopNine things to remember when playing golf for the f…
The LoopGolf balls for ladies who like to launch - Golf Dig…
The LoopWeird golf news of the week: Iowa man gets really c…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection