Nike to release Air Jordan 1 Golf Premium shoe

When Nike announced the Air Jordan 1 Golf shoe earlier in 2017 , sneaker-heads went wild. That limited release, however, quickly sold out and was offered only in Jordan's iconic white-and-red color scheme. That'll change soon, just in time for the holiday season.

Pinterest The Air Jordan 1 Golf Premium shoe will be available for sale on December 15th.

The Air Jordan 1 Golf Premium, an all-black version of the Air Jordan 1 Golf shoe, will hit digital stores (Nike.com and other online retailers) on December 15th. The shoe is made with an antique leather upper that, Nike says, will transform into a patina as it's worn. The shoe also comes with a one-year waterproof warranty.

Pinterest A close-up look at the Air Jordan 1 Golf Premium

If there's a sneaker-obsessed golfer in your life, keep an eye open for these kicks on December 15. It has potential to be the greatest holiday gift ever.