New kicks4 hours ago

Nike to release Air Jordan 1 Golf Premium shoe

By

When Nike announced the Air Jordan 1 Golf shoe earlier in 2017, sneaker-heads went wild. That limited release, however, quickly sold out and was offered only in Jordan's iconic white-and-red color scheme. That'll change soon, just in time for the holiday season.

The Air Jordan 1 Golf Premium shoe will be available for sale on December 15th.

The Air Jordan 1 Golf Premium, an all-black version of the Air Jordan 1 Golf shoe, will hit digital stores (Nike.com and other online retailers) on December 15th. The shoe is made with an antique leather upper that, Nike says, will transform into a patina as it's worn. The shoe also comes with a one-year waterproof warranty.

A close-up look at the Air Jordan 1 Golf Premium

If there's a sneaker-obsessed golfer in your life, keep an eye open for these kicks on December 15. It has potential to be the greatest holiday gift ever.

The spikeless sole of the Air Jordan 1 Golf Premium

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending Now
Related
The LoopNike releases Air Jordan 13 Golf shoes - Golf Digest
Best In GolfA closer look at Under Armour's Spieth One shoes - …
Best In GolfMore images of Justin Thomas' crazy-cool Player of …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection