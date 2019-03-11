Trending
March Madness

NCAA tournament-bound team hosting tryouts, in case you have college eligibility left

By
4 hours ago
NCAA Basketball Tournament - Second Round - Nashville
Frederick Breedon(Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

To say University of Cincinnati basketball coach and human volcano Mick Cronin has Napoleon complex is a slight to Napoleon. (Which, if Cronin read this, would further infuriate him and possibly cause the first known self-combustion.) College basketball coaches are not a breed known for tranquility, but Cronin's weekly performance of the Lilliputian Hulk is a sight to be seen. He stomps like a kid denied candy at Toys 'R' Us, has a righteous look of indignation after every call that would make Tim Duncan blush, and screams at his players in the vein of a prisoner at a wayward juvenile in a "Scared Straight" program. The guy once missed half a season dealing with an unruptured aneurysm and somehow returned less chill.

But while it's tough to top challenging an opposing player to a fight, Cronin's latest hard-guy act has truly outdone himself.

After his Bearcats lost to the Houston Cougars on Sunday, Cronin declared his team—which, despite two straight losses, remains firmly forecast in the NCAA Tournament—would be hosting open tryouts.

"I may call (football coach) Coach Fickell," Cronin said. "We'll see. I don't know [when] his guys start spring ball. We'll have tryouts tomorrow at 3 o'clock. I'm not being funny. 3 o'clock tomorrow, we'll have tryouts to see who goes to Memphis.

"See the beauty of college is you keep your scholarship. But if you're going to get on the plane and represent the team that I coach, you're going to block out and then you're going to go after the ball. That's not really rocket science."

Okay, rant point made. There's no reason to continue this charade...

"Oh, yeah," Cronin said, if he was being serious. “Of course."

Oh. Well then. Any words of wisdom to aspiring players at this open audition?

"(The players) need to worry about where my head is at," Cronin concluded.

No need to state the obvious, coach.

Admittedly, getting the chance to walk-on to a March Madness team a week before the tournament is a pretty sweet deal. At worst, you can definitely get some TV exposure by being the overzealous "EVERYBODY HOLD BACK" dude at the end of the bench.

Alas, it also means you also have to deal with this psychopath. Life, a game of compromises.

Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve

WATCH: LOOP VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Salad Days

Rejoice, the 2019 Minnesota High School All-Hockey Hair Team is upon us

43 minutes ago
Hidden Talents

PGA Tour WAG makes hitting infamous island green at TPC Sawgrass look easy

an hour ago
Players Championship

This prank video involving TPC Sawgrass' Island Green will get you ready for the Players...

2 hours ago
March Madness

NCAA tournament-bound team hosting tryouts, in case you have college eligibility left

4 hours ago
Anatomy Of...

An anatomy of J.J. Watt's half-naked golf adventure

5 hours ago
Viral Videos

The Italian broadcast of Francesco Molinari's winning putt was absolutely electric

7 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

For a better March Madness, give automatic bids to regular season conference champs

7 hours ago
Sabermetrics Strategies

Bryce Harper potentially facing four-man outfields this season is already igniting debate fans

7 hours ago
#Done

Steve Kerr is so '[expletive] tired of Draymond' Green, according to lip readers

8 hours ago
News & Tours

Michelle Wie is off the market after boyfriend Jonnie West proposes this weekend in San...

18 hours ago
Routine Pars

Steve Flesch's ball gets stuck in a tree, then falls out, leading to most adventurous par of...

March 9, 2019
Blasphemy?

Tour pro wears Jack Nicklaus socks at Arnold Palmer's event, survives golf gods' wrath

March 8, 2019
Today In America

'Bikini barista' coffee shop deemed too steamy for California city council

March 8, 2019
Feats Of Strength

Rory McIlroy hits preposterously bold shot over lake, winds up making eagle

March 8, 2019
These Guys Are Good

Watch a European Tour pro play a nifty recovery shot from the beach during low tide

March 8, 2019
Hot Take

Think NFL officiating is bad? This hot take on how to fix it is worse

March 8, 2019
Nice

Richard Jefferson makes 69 joke on Nets broadcast, play-by-play man Ian Eagle has perfect...

March 8, 2019
Gambling

Is the blackjack dealer charged with helping gamblers cheat actually a hero?

March 8, 2019
Related
The LoopA glorious, gluttonous trip to Erin Hills' meat-cen…
The LoopThe 2016 PGA Championship prize money breakdown - G…
The LoopHere's the purse up for grabs at the 2016 U.S. Open…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection