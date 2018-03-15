Trending
Twitter Roasts

NBCSN had Susan Sarandon inside the glass for Rangers-Penguins game. Wait, what?

By
an hour ago

First off, I'm going to vouch for Susan Sarandon here. Not talking about her politics or even her acting career, which by the way, have you ever seen Stepmom? Wow, what a tearjerker.

But anyway, I'm here to say that the Academy Award-winning actress, like myself, is actually a very big New York Rangers fan. Just Google image search "Susan Sarandon Rangers" and there's a million pictures of her at Madison Square Garden, probably in some fire throwback jersey. I've even been at games where she gets thrown on the big screen as the "Celeb in the Crowd" in exchange for free seats. What a life. Does this make her qualified to talk about hockey on camera? Debatable.

For some odd reason, hockey fans found out if Sarandon was ready for the big time on Wednesday night, when NBCSN had her as a guest inside the glass alongside Pierre McGuire at the Rangers home game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Normally, the NHL's "Wednesday Night Rivalry" goes largely unnoticed, but it was the talk of Twitter on Wednesday thanks to this appearance from Sarandon. Here are the highlights:

Personally, I found this hilarious. She acted like any fan would if they were thrown inside the glass. "Oh, oh oh , yes! ohhh, ooo!" Other people on Twitter did not have the same opinion:

This is what the young folks call "getting dragged." But one guy made an actual, salient point:

Spot on. All of hockey Twitter, including two fanbases that cannot stand each other, came together to hate hate hate on Susan Sarandon. People were talking about HOCKEY. One might say NBCSN knew exactly what they were doing, playing chess while everyone else was playing checkers. Bring back Sarandon next week!

MORE FROM THE LOOP
St. Paddy's Day

An essential pairing of Irish whiskey and Irish golf courses

an hour ago
Twitter Roasts

NBCSN had Susan Sarandon inside the glass for Rangers-Penguins game. Wait, what?

an hour ago
Get That Kid A 'C'

This crying youth hockey player is the best sports highlight you'll see this week

an hour ago
College Basketball

Harvard loses after referee runs over wide-open player

2 hours ago
March Madness

The 15 most annoying people in your office during the NCAA Tournament

3 hours ago
Bad Ideas

Is this ridiculous rules change in minor league baseball coming to the majors next?

21 hours ago
Welcome to Hickory High

A March pilgrimage to the one and only Hoosier Gym

a day ago
March Madness

The one glaring problem with March Madness's First Four games

a day ago
Really, It's Time

Let's retire 'One Shining Moment' before we really start to hate it

a day ago
MLB Food Fest

Inaugural MLB Food Fest takes you on a culinary tour of every ballpark in America

March 14, 2018
Just Chill Out Man

"The Michael Kay Show" host loses his damn mind over broken microphone

March 14, 2018
King James

LeBron James recreates vintage dunk against Suns, continues to age like a fine wine

March 14, 2018
Loop Merch

Some sixes are better than others, as this T-shirt proves

March 13, 2018
Tiger Fans

Recent European Tour winner gets Tiger Woods to sign his visor, wears it around Bay Hill

March 13, 2018
Real Estate

Tiger Woods' ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, puts Palm Beach property on market for $50 MILLION

March 13, 2018
They See Me Rollin'

Jason Peters' custom Super Bowl truck is pure vehicular absurdity

March 13, 2018
Pop Quiz

How many useless facts do you know about this year’s NCAA Tournament?

March 13, 2018
Trick Shots

John McEntee booted from White House amid Homeland Security investigation...but still has to...

March 13, 2018
Related
The LoopThe New York Rangers emergency goalie's jersey need…
The LoopPhiladelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux scores ep…
The LoopThe St. Louis Blues dressed a vending machine worke…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection