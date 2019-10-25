Nathaniel Crosby again will captain U.S. Walker Cup team, this time with a home-course advantage

It was a foregone conclusion, one made official by the United States Golf Association on Friday, that it would retain Nathaniel Crosby for a second stint as the U.S. Walker Cup captain.

There was the Americans’ five-point victory over Great Britain & Ireland at Royal Liverpool in September, certainly, and the fact that the USGA has given captains two terms since Jay Sigel returned as U.S. captain in 1985.

“Nathaniel’s previous Walker Cup experience and guidance proved to be the right mix to lead the 2019 team to victory,” Stuart Francis, USGA Championship Committee chairman, said in a story at USGA.org . “Our players experienced life lessons from a true gentleman and competitor and we are excited to have him lead the team again at Seminole.”

But more than that, there is the Crosby connection to Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla., site of the 2021 Walker Cup. Crosby is a member there, as was his father Bing Crosby.

Bing frequently partnered with Ben Hogan in the annual Latham Reed Pro-Am at Seminole, the forerunner of the prestigious pro-member at Seminole that attracts many of today’s best PGA Tour players.

One of Bing’s best friends was George Coleman, a member at Seminole and a long-time president of the club. Coleman befriended Nathaniel, too, and after his father's death in 1977 invited him to Florida for four days of golf with him and Hogan at Seminole.

Among the reasons Nathaniel chose to play college golf at the University of Miami was that Coleman lived in Palm Beach, Fla., allowing him “to play Seminole Golf Club every weekend as his guest,” Nathaniel said.

Nathaniel, who won the U.S. Amateur at the Olympic Club in 1981, played on the U.S. Walker Cup team that defeated Great Britain & Ireland at Royal Liverpool in 1983.

“The 2019 Walker Cup experience was an unbelievable journey from start to finish, and I am honored to be allowed to once again guide an outstanding group of young men in 2021,” Crosby said in the USGA story.

“As a member of the 1983 Walker Cup Team, I formed bonds and created friendships that have lasted a lifetime. I hope that I have left this year’s players with that same sense of excitement and honor, and I look forward to passing it on to our next group of players.”