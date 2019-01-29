Monument erected at TPC Scottsdale's 16th hole to honor Jarrod Lyle and tournament aces

Eight years ago Jarrod Lyle produced one of the more memorable shots in the history of the Phoenix Open, acing the iconic par-3 16th at TPC Scottsdale during the second round of the 2011 tournament.

The shot, which he hit with an 8-iron on the 163-yard hole and took a couple of bounces before rolling into the cup, naturally sent the crowd into a frenzy. It was also the first hole-in-one of Lyle’s career.

Now the moment will be commemorated each year in honor of Lyle, who passed away at age 36 last August after a nearly two-decades long battle with leukemia.

During Saturday’s third round of this year’s tournament a temporary memorial will be placed at 16, with a replica of Lyle’s Titleist staff bag filled with replica clubs, including the 8-iron he used that day, along with his signature yellow bucket hat draped on top. A round plaque, painted yellow and with the Australian flag, will be placed nearby as well. It reads: “In memory of Jarrod Lyle,” with the words “Hole-in-one, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2011, 9:16 a.m., 150 yards, 8 iron. Rest in Peace” engraved around the edge.

A permanent marker will also be placed on the 16th tee to celebrate the eight other aces made there, including the most famous of all by Tiger Woods in 1997.

As for what Lyle remembered of his own memorable moment?

“It was a perfect shot,” he said at the time. “I didn’t know what to do, what to say and to do it on 16 in Phoenix was pretty special. It’s something I'm going to remember forever.”

Now everyone else will, too.