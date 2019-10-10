Trending
Viral Video

Montana played its golf state championship in snow because they are tougher than you

By
2 hours ago

Depending on the location, golf at the high school level is considered a spring or fall sport. Or, in the case of Montana, winter.

At least that's what these scenes conveyed in Great Falls, Mont., during the state championship earlier this week.

RELATED: From the brink of homelessness to high school champ

Players encountered flurries when they reached the back nine of Day 2 at Meadow Lark Country Club, putting a new golf spin on "snowman."

Weather—406mtsports.com reports that snow fell for four consecutive hours—that wreaked havoc on the scores, right? Not quite: According to the Montana High School Association, the competitors were a combined 240 strokes better on the snow-plagued round than the day before. Because clearly Montana kids are tougher than all of us.

“Honestly, my ball flight wasn’t affected that much by the snow,” said Bozeman's Cooper Knarr. “I stuck with what I was doing well, but putting was a struggle, just because of the slowness of the greens once the snow came down.”

Keep that in mind the next time you complain about an unfixed pitch mark.

Knarr's Bozeman Hawks ended up taking the title in both the men's and women's divisions.

“In terms of conditions, this one takes the cake,” Bozeman coach Matt Clark said. “We barely squeaked it in, and I was nervous all day that we wouldn’t. I’m proud of them and I won’t forget today."

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
50 Shades of Bartolo

Bartolo Colón announces steamy new memoir, 'Big Sexy'

7 minutes ago
Savage Burns

Jeff Van Gundy low key buried Kevin Durant in his response to Durant's comments about the not...

26 minutes ago
Tenuous Golf Connections

Did a clubhouse putting contest lead to the St. Louis Cardinals' historic 10-run inning? Of it...

2 hours ago
Viral Video

Montana played its golf state championship in snow because they are tougher than you

2 hours ago
Viral Video

Eddie Pepperell is like Guy Fieri with talent, evidenced by this video of the golfer reviewing...

20 hours ago
Married to the Game

Tyler Lockett discusses his virginity in new poetry book, is most disciplined dude in the NFL

21 hours ago
Gambling

Our sure-thing, stone-cold lock, college football/golf cross-sport parlay of the week: Ok,...

a day ago
NC-17

Drew Doughty checked in with the most NSFW goal celebration of all time against the Calgary...

a day ago
Break Stuff

The Philadelphia Flyers new rage room should see HEAVY use this season

October 9, 2019
Fantasy Busts

OJ Howard makes sick one-handed catch as Rays game, shows his fantasy owners that he does in...

October 9, 2019
HandshakeGate

Richard Sherman said Baker Mayfield didn't shake is hand. The lie detector determined that was...

October 8, 2019
Memory Lane

PGA Tour caddie shares adorable letter—and poem—he wrote to Fred Couples as a kid

October 8, 2019
Gronk TV

Rob Gronkowski is now a Fox football analyst, what could possibly go wrong?

October 8, 2019
The Grind

Kevin Na’s epic walk-in putt, a Tiger Woods and Jimmy Fallon treasure hunt, and the PGA Tour's...

October 8, 2019
Karma's a Female Dog

Nick Bosa plants flag in Baker Mayfield's corpse

October 8, 2019
Lost In Space

Freddie Kitchens sounds like a guy who has absolutely no idea what he is doing

October 8, 2019
Humble Pie

Tampa Bay Rays jack three homers off Zack Greinke, who makes $9 million more than their entire...

October 7, 2019
Hope Hurts the Most

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: SMU rides again

October 7, 2019
Related
The LoopJeff Van Gundy low key buried Kevin Durant in his r…
Golf News & ToursDespite years of rumors and government interference…
Golf News & ToursTapio Pulkkanen, the early leader at the Italian Op…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection