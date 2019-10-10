Montana played its golf state championship in snow because they are tougher than you

Depending on the location, golf at the high school level is considered a spring or fall sport. Or, in the case of Montana, winter.

At least that's what these scenes conveyed in Great Falls, Mont., during the state championship earlier this week.

Players encountered flurries when they reached the back nine of Day 2 at Meadow Lark Country Club, putting a new golf spin on "snowman."

Weather—406mtsports.com reports that snow fell for four consecutive hours—that wreaked havoc on the scores, right? Not quite: According to the Montana High School Association, the competitors were a combined 240 strokes better on the snow-plagued round than the day before. Because clearly Montana kids are tougher than all of us.

“Honestly, my ball flight wasn’t affected that much by the snow,” said Bozeman's Cooper Knarr. “I stuck with what I was doing well, but putting was a struggle, just because of the slowness of the greens once the snow came down.”

Keep that in mind the next time you complain about an unfixed pitch mark.

Knarr's Bozeman Hawks ended up taking the title in both the men's and women's divisions.

“In terms of conditions, this one takes the cake,” Bozeman coach Matt Clark said. “We barely squeaked it in, and I was nervous all day that we wouldn’t. I’m proud of them and I won’t forget today."

