Mizuno releases first flagship putter in years with M Craft series

Mizuno is not foreign to the putter market. Scotty Cameron manufactured a line of Mizuno flat sticks in the early 1990s, and Bob Bettinardi had a partnership with the company from 2005 to 2008. Count T.P. Mills as a former collaborator as well.

However, it's been years since Mizuno had a flagship putter, at least in the United States. That drought is coming to an end with the introduction of the M Craft series.

"Golfers would always ask us when we were coming back with a putter," says Chris Voshall, golf marketing manager at Mizuno. "They had become collector's items. But we didn't want to release something that didn't meet the standards that are associated with our brand.

"With the M Craft, we feel we have a putter with the quality and craftsmanship seen in our irons, wedges and metalwoods."

All models in the M Craft series are forged out of premium 1025 mild carbon steel. The putters are then CNC milled, ensuring a precise shape that delivers soft feel at impact. The milling process also creates true roll throughout the face.

The head weighs in at 355 grams, a bit on the heavier side in order to promote stability throughout the stroke. The M Craft boasts adjustability with interchangeable sole weights, ranging from three to 13 grams.

The M Craft comes in three models: The I, II and III. The I is a square back with mid slant neck with maximum toe-hang, suited to an exaggerated putting arc, the II an Anser-style blade with plumber’s neck for a moderate putting arc, and the III a face-balanced mid-mallet aimed for those with less arc.

"This series has the modern technology the average golfer needs, but doesn't compromise the aesthetic our base loved in the models of the past," Voshall says.

Each model is offered in three finishes—satin, blue and black—with a Nippon Original shaft and Lamkin deep etched, full blue chord grip. The putters also come with a premium, Tour-inspired “Leather Patch” head cover.

The M Craft putters will be made available for purchase in February, starting at $299.

