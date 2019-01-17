Miura's new CB-301 adds forgiveness and distance to its classic forged cavity back shape

The new CB-301 irons from Miura Golf, the cult favorite maker of classic forged blades, shows the brand has its softer side, too. The redesigned cavity backs show Miura’s forged workmanship in a more forgiving, higher launching form.

The work of lead designer Shinei Miura, who consulted with legendary father Katsuhiro and son Yoshitaka on the project, the new CB-301 is an update of the company’s forged cavity back first introduced more than a decade ago. Forged from 1025 carbon steel in Miura’s Himeji, Japan factory, the CB-301 is the first fully forged cavity back made by Miura since its PP9003 eight years ago.

The new CB-301 features stronger lofts brought on by new internal weight redistribution, sole design and overall shaping that helps shots launch naturally higher. With more mass pushed to a larger perimeter section in the bottom half of the iron along with a wider (but not “wide”) sole than traditional blades, there’s a lower center of gravity to fuel higher launch.

“The design innovations have produced stronger lofts, optimized ball flight and better turf interaction with this new model compared to previous cavity backs,” said Bill Holowaty, COO of Miura Golf. “Working within the standard head weights associated with each loft, the Miura family optimizes the density and distribution of the head weight which allows for optimized performance.”

That’s not to say the lofts are unusually strong. The pitching wedge is 44 degrees, which is somewhat strong for a forged iron but not for many game-improvement cast irons. All that said, the company says the new CB-301 is the longest iron in its history.

The CB-301 comes plated in nickel chrome with a satin finish. It is now available through authorized Miura club fitters and online. It is offered in lofts ranging from the 4-iron (22 degrees) to gap wedge (48 degrees) at a starting price of $280 per club.