Miura Milled Tour HB adds high bounce option to forged wedge line

The new Miura Milled Tour HB wedge—the HB stands for “high bounce”—extends the company’s lineup of forged wedges to respond to the requests of customers—and at least one golfer specifically.

The Milled Tour HB wedge, like the recently released K-Grind 2.0 Wedge it's forged by the company at its headquarters and forging house in Himeji, Japan, is aimed at those whose wedge swings have a more descending, pro-style downswing. That’s a big reason why Miura staff player Abraham Ancer, who also is a full partner in Miura’s Mexico distribution rights, put the new wedge in play before this week’s PGA Championship at Bethpage State Park’s Black Course, where wet, heavy greenside rough will be a significant part of the challenge. Ancer has been offering input on product design since signing his deal with Miura earlier this year.

“The new design elements should appeal to more golfers, specifically those that have a steeper angle of attack on wedges,” said Jason Rutkowski, Miura’s executive vice president.

The sole grind on the Milled Tour HB shows a varying bounce and width from heel to toe. The sole widens from a narrower heel to a wider toe. Additional heel and toe relief in a C-shaped grind and front-to-back camber allows for a more forgiving turf interaction across a variety of lies and set-up positions.

The Milled Tour HB is available in seven lofts (50-62 degrees in 2-degree increments). The clubs are available at Miura-authorized club fitters around the world ($295).