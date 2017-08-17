Trending
Express Yourself

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs will wear Starbucks-inspired cleats for preseason game

By
5 minutes ago

The NFL has become notorious for many reasons, including fining its players weekly for a wide array of infractions. Most of them are warranted, but some, like touchdown celebrations or uniform violations, are excessive.

As is the case with everything in the year 2017, even the almighty No Fun League is caving into public pressure, and lightening up in both those areas prior to this season. Not only is NFL Commissioner and chief of the fun police Roger Goodell relaxing the celebration rules, he's also putting aside his odd hatred of customized cleats, according to a report from ESPN's Darren Rovell.

For Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs, this means he can now express his undying love for that sweet morning nectar known as Starbucks Coffee:

The former Maryland Terrapin will wear the cleats prior to Friday night's preseason game in Seattle, home to the coffee chain's headquarters. Nice touch.

Unfortunately for Diggs, players are not allowed to depict commercialized or trademarked logos on the cleats. He should still expect his wallet to get a little lighter, meaning he may have to settle for Dunkin' Donuts this month.

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Express Yourself

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs will wear Starbucks-inspired cleats for preseason...

5 minutes ago
Viral Videos

Rory McIlroy impressionist lists criteria for his next caddie -- and the results are...

an hour ago
Trump

Donald Trump has Civil War plaque at his golf course commemorating battle that never happened

2 hours ago
Love and War

Science says Patriots fans are the least dateable NFL fanbase

2 hours ago
News

The "golf butler" program sounds highly unnecessary

2 hours ago
Off the Top Rope

A spandex skeptic’s guide to WWE SummerSlam 2017

a day ago
Breakthrough Inventions

ESPN's Apple TV update just made your Saturdays infinitely lazier

a day ago
Welcome Back, 007

A definitive* ranking of Daniel Craig’s James Bond movies (*one man’s opinion)

a day ago
Viral Videos

This clip of LeBron James and Kevin Durant playing a pickup game will have you yearning for of...

August 15, 2017
WTF

Wait, is Derek Carr really moonlighting as a pop star?

August 15, 2017
Solheim Cup Style

Michelle Wie's and Lexi Thompson's Solheim Cup shoes are insanely patriotic

August 15, 2017
A Peek Into The Future

Drones will change the way we watch sports

August 15, 2017
News & Tours

Jordan Spieth continues odd PGA Championship tradition with celebratory butt slap of Justin...

August 15, 2017
Rip City Recreation

Top-100 NBA player Damian Lillard gets his own damn corn maze

August 15, 2017
The Grind

Justin Thomas celebrates with Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen lip-syncs & an #SB2K17 member...

August 15, 2017
Tebowmania

Today in Random Acts of Tim Tebow Kindness: A shout-out to grandma that leaves her speechless

August 15, 2017
College Football

The College Football Fight Song Playoff

August 15, 2017
SOCIAL MEDIA

PGA Championship 2017: The Week in Instagrams

August 14, 2017
Related
The LoopRory McIlroy impressionist lists criteria for his n…
Golf EquipmentMizuno's latest hybrid, wedge offerings build o…
The LoopScience says Patriots fans are the least dateable N…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection