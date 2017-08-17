Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs will wear Starbucks-inspired cleats for preseason game

The NFL has become notorious for many reasons, including fining its players weekly for a wide array of infractions. Most of them are warranted, but some, like touchdown celebrations or uniform violations, are excessive.

As is the case with everything in the year 2017, even the almighty No Fun League is caving into public pressure, and lightening up in both those areas prior to this season. Not only is NFL Commissioner and chief of the fun police Roger Goodell relaxing the celebration rules, he's also putting aside his odd hatred of customized cleats, according to a report from ESPN's Darren Rovell.

For Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs, this means he can now express his undying love for that sweet morning nectar known as Starbucks Coffee:

The former Maryland Terrapin will wear the cleats prior to Friday night's preseason game in Seattle, home to the coffee chain's headquarters. Nice touch.

Unfortunately for Diggs, players are not allowed to depict commercialized or trademarked logos on the cleats. He should still expect his wallet to get a little lighter, meaning he may have to settle for Dunkin' Donuts this month.

