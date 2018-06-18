Minnesota officially gets PGA Tour event for 2019

One of the final pieces to the revamped PGA Tour schedule was put into place Monday morning.

The tour and 3M announced a seven-year agreement for a tournament to be held in Minnesota, beginning in 2019. The 3M Open will be hosted at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, and though dates were not announced, it is expected to be conducted in the summer.

“We are delighted to partner with 3M for this new PGA Tour event in the Twin Cities, a community that has shown tremendous support for professional golf over the years with PGA TOUR Champions, the PGA Championship, Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup, and has deservedly played host to the biggest events in sports – Super Bowls, Final Fours, among them,” said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan. “The 3M Open will also continue 3M’s commitment to charity and positively impacting lives.”

The area has held its share of major golf events, with Hazeltine hosting U.S. Opens (both men, women, and senior), PGA Championships, U.S. Amateurs and the Ryder Cup. However this will be the PGA Tour's first foray into the area since 1969.

