News & Tours2 hours ago

Minnesota officially gets PGA Tour event for 2019

By

One of the final pieces to the revamped PGA Tour schedule was put into place Monday morning.

The tour and 3M announced a seven-year agreement for a tournament to be held in Minnesota, beginning in 2019. The 3M Open will be hosted at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, and though dates were not announced, it is expected to be conducted in the summer.

“We are delighted to partner with 3M for this new PGA Tour event in the Twin Cities, a community that has shown tremendous support for professional golf over the years with PGA TOUR Champions, the PGA Championship, Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup, and has deservedly played host to the biggest events in sports – Super Bowls, Final Fours, among them,” said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan. “The 3M Open will also continue 3M’s commitment to charity and positively impacting lives.”

The area has held its share of major golf events, with Hazeltine hosting U.S. Opens (both men, women, and senior), PGA Championships, U.S. Amateurs and the Ryder Cup. However this will be the PGA Tour's first foray into the area since 1969.

Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursReport: New PGA Tour event could head to Minnesota …
Golf News & ToursReport: PGA of America headquarters moving from Flo…
Golf News & Tours13 brazen predictions for the 2018 golf season - Go…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection