Miguel Angel Jimenez closes with a 63 to win the Dominion Energy Charity Classic by two

Miguel Angel Jimenez is renowned for his pre-round stretching regimen and a red wine and cigars lifestyle, but occasionally he reminds us that his golf game is worthy of attention, too.

One of those occasions was Monday’s final round of the first Charles Schwab Cup playoff event, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, which he won with his best round of the year, a nine-under-par 63 at the Country Club of Virginia in Richmond.

Jimenez began the rain-delayed final round in a tie for fourth, three shots off the lead shared by Tommy Tolles and Scott Parel, then went out and played a bogey-free round that included nine birdies on a water-logged course.

The Spaniard pulled into a tie with Colin Montgomerie with a birdie at 11, took the lead with another birdie at 12 and expanded it with birdies at 14 and 15.

“This morning, I think I have to make 15 or 16 under par to win the tournament,” he said. “I just focus on my game. The birdies start to come on the par 3, the fourth. I feel good the whole way on the golf course. All day play for birdie on almost every hole. I feel good on the greens.”

His 54-hole score of 18-under 198 was two better than Tolles, who shot a 68 that included an eagle 3 at the 18th hole. Montgomerie finished third, three back, and Parel tied for fourth, five behind Jimenez.

The victory was Jimenez’s second of the season and eighth of his PGA Tour Champions career. He has had at least one victory in six consecutive years on the senior tour.