Michelle Wie's and Lexi Thompson's Solheim Cup shoes are insanely patriotic

It's Solheim Cup week, which means Team USA will do everything within its power to retain the Cup. That means, of course, wearing as much red, white and blue as humanly possible. Michelle Wie and Lexi Thompson have just shown us the shoes they'll wear this week, and they're fiercely patriotic.

Take a look at the Nike FI Flex shoes ($100) Michelle will wear this week at Des Moines Golf and Country Club:

And here are the Solheim-edition Blazers Nike made for Michelle:

Lexi Thompson's Puma Golf shoes are just as patriotic:

And don't be surprised if you see these Team USA competitors paint their faces, jazz up their nails and dye their hair using red, white and blue. We've already gotten a preview of Michelle's braids:

