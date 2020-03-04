Michelle Wie West's next stop: Golf Channel

The last nine months of Michelle Wie West's life has been a time of great change. She took an indefinite leave from competitive golf to let her wrist heal, she married Jonnie West, turned 30, she and West announced they'll be welcoming their first child in the summer of 2020.

And now, Wie West is going to be working for Golf Channel.

Starting with the Players, Wie will be a contributing analyst on Golf Central's "Live From." She'll also be doing the PGA Championship and the Ryder Cup this summer with the Golf Channel.

This isn't Wie's first time working for Golf Channel, nor is it her first television deal for 2020. In September, Wie worked as a Golf Channel studio analyst during the Solheim Cup. In April, she'll be one of CBS's contributors for the Masters .

Despite taking on analyst roles, Wie West was adamant in January that her playing career is not over.

“The motivation to come back is even stronger because I’m having a girl,” Wie said in January. “I really want her to see me play. I want her to see me be a strong woman. That’s really important to me. The motivation to come back and play is definitely there.”