LPGAan hour ago

Michelle Wie admits she might be close to done after posting 84 at KPMG Women's PGA Championship

By
michelle wie KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Round One
David CannonCHASKA, MINNESOTA - JUNE 20: Michelle Wie of the United States lines up a putt on the par 5, 11th hole during the first round of the 2019 KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club on June 20, 2019 in Chaska, Minnesota. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

CHASKA, Minn. -- The rain had started to come down hard at Hazeltine National Golf Club. It was cold, a bit windy, AND all around miserable out. Michelle Wie signed her scorecard for a 12-over 84 and stood under the roof overhang at the clubhouse to answer questions from the media.

At first, Wie was smiling. Forget the 84, she was out on the golf course. In the days before the tournament she'd spoken about how frustrated she'd been taking time off from the game. Since April, she'd been resting her right wrist. Sitting out the U.S. Women's Open had especially hurt. She'd won the event in 2014. There was no way she was going to miss another major. Anything had to be better than not playing. So she started hitting balls the week before the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. The result obviously wasn't great, but at least she was out on the course.

Her tone changed, though, as she continued to speak.

"I'm not entirely sure how much more I have left in me, so even on the bad days I'm just like trying to take time to enjoy it. But it's tough," said Wie.

She broke down in tears and walked away, retreating to her parents. It all happened in just over a minute. So quickly, that it almost felt like the moment didn't even happen.

There were more questions than answers. Did the LPGA Tour's biggest star just come to the realization that her body, riddled with injury, won't allow her to play at the highest level anymore? Was this the first time she admitted it to herself? And the rest of the world?

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursMichelle Wie admits she might be close to done afte…
Golf News & ToursThe Matthew Wolff era got off to an interesting sta…
Golf News & ToursChallenge Tour's Clement Berardo DQ'd for running o…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection