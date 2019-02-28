Michelle Wie, +10 after 14 holes, withdraws from HSBC with recurrence of hand injury

Michelle Wie's latest comeback bid has been put on hold.

Playing in just her second event of 2019 at the HSBC Women's World Championship, Wie was 10 over through 14 holes—which included a double at the eighth and a triple at the ninth—when she withdrew from the tournament. Wie cited a recurring hand injury as the reason for the WD; she fractured her right hand, along with suffering a neck injury, in a minor car wreck before the 2017 season.

Wie was the defending champ of the HSBC. It was her fifth win of her career and first since the 2014 U.S. Open. But following her win, the 29-year-old had just one other top 10 on the season.

Wie underwent surgery at the end of 2018 to treat an avulsion fracture, bone spurs and nerve entrapment in her right hand

Earlier in the week, Wie discussed swing changes made in the offseason, hoping to mitigate the wear and tear on her wrist.

“I guess as an old person now, a veteran out on tour, physio and recovery is key for me,” Wie said. “My life kind of revolves around it.

“I travel with my private physio and we have treatment every day, whether it’s getting needles in, whether it’s icing; I have my devices that I carry around with me. It’s everything. It’s eating right, drinking right. It’s just a whole thing.”

The 29-year-old had made her debut at last week's LPGA Thailand tournament, where she finished T-23.

