News & Tours4 hours ago

Michelle Wie, +10 after 14 holes, withdraws from HSBC with recurrence of hand injury

By
HSBC Women's World Championship - Day One
Ross Kinnaird(Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Michelle Wie's latest comeback bid has been put on hold.

Playing in just her second event of 2019 at the HSBC Women's World Championship, Wie was 10 over through 14 holes—which included a double at the eighth and a triple at the ninth—when she withdrew from the tournament. Wie cited a recurring hand injury as the reason for the WD; she fractured her right hand, along with suffering a neck injury, in a minor car wreck before the 2017 season.

Wie was the defending champ of the HSBC. It was her fifth win of her career and first since the 2014 U.S. Open. But following her win, the 29-year-old had just one other top 10 on the season.

Wie underwent surgery at the end of 2018 to treat an avulsion fracture, bone spurs and nerve entrapment in her right hand

Earlier in the week, Wie discussed swing changes made in the offseason, hoping to mitigate the wear and tear on her wrist.

“I guess as an old person now, a veteran out on tour, physio and recovery is key for me,” Wie said. “My life kind of revolves around it.

“I travel with my private physio and we have treatment every day, whether it’s getting needles in, whether it’s icing; I have my devices that I carry around with me. It’s everything. It’s eating right, drinking right. It’s just a whole thing.”

The 29-year-old had made her debut at last week's LPGA Thailand tournament, where she finished T-23.

Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursMichelle Wie withdraws mid-round from Women's Briti…
Golf News & ToursPhil Mickelson calls a two-stroke penalty on himsel…
Golf News & ToursThe Education Of Michelle Wie - Golf Digest
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection