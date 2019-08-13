Medterra Sets Out to Answer Biggest Question About CBD Use in Golf — Safety

The answer largely depends on the CBD company and that’s why doing research is so important. For golfer Charley Hoffman, one of three PGA Tour players to endorse Medterra CBD, the product’s purity is as important as its health benefits.

“I did my research,” said Hoffman. “I had heard a lot of players talking about the benefits of CBD and I wanted to see for myself. I started using Medterra because they have a great portfolio of products and I knew that I could trust that their products had zero THC. They are extremely transparent with their testing processes.”

So, what separates Medterra from the rest? For starters, the majority of CBD products on the market today are full-spectrum, which can contain trace amounts of THC. THC, even in trace amounts, can not only have a psychoactive effect but could also cause an athlete to fail a drug test. Medterra products fall under the CBD isolate, or pure CBD category, meaning they have a 0% THC guarantee. Hoffman, who like all pro golfers is subject to random drug testing, said he chose Medterra products because they carry the U.S. Hemp Authority Certification Seal, which assured him he is at no risk of inadvertently ingesting THC.

Medterra's hemp is grown and extracted under the strict guidelines of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture Industrial Hemp Pilot Program and the company has full traceability through its entire CBD supply chain, meeting U.S. Hemp Authority Certification standards.

Additionally, there is a QR code on every Medterra package that you can scan with your smartphone for a complete lab test report for that specific product – that’s transparency!

“Not every CBD company is going to the same lengths as Medterra to ensure such purity of their products,” said Dr. Matthew Halpert PHD*, a researcher at the Baylor College of Medicine who is conducting studies on the effects of CBD. “Since it is not a requirement, it is very unlikely that all CBD companies are going to have an academic lab test the efficacy of their products against the claims they are making.”

It’s that level of confidence that has led the company’s products to be embraced by numerous PGA Tour players, including many who aren’t official endorsers for the company. Medterra also recently announced a partnership with Worldwide Golf to sell its products in the sport's second-largest retail chain, a testament to its position as golf’s most trusted CBD brand.

*Disclaimer: The statements by Dr. Halpert are made solely by Dr. Halpert and not the institution of Baylor College of Medicine where he serves as faculty.