Trending
Shoot For The Stars

May we all have as much confidence in our own ability as Tyrod Taylor has in his

By
2 hours ago

If someone told you to rank all 32 starting quarterbacks in the NFL right now, would your list even include Tyrod Taylor? The fact is, he is the starting quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers, which is a fancy way of saying he's their only option at this very moment after the franchise parted ways with Philip Rivers. Whether or not he's under center in Week 1 (if there is a Week 1) remains to be seen.

By the sound of it, not only does Taylor plan on being under center, he plans on being one of the top five quarterbacks in the league, at least according to an interview he did with Bleacher Report's Tyler Dunne. In it, Taylor attempts to convince us that now, in year 10, his time has finally come. Here's a particularly wild excerpt from the article, which can be read in full here:

He states—as fact—that he can do precisely what Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson and Kyler Murray are doing. That's him. He sees himself as the same threat. He was just ahead of his time. It took the NFL a decade to come around. And now that the league has, damn, what a feeling that is for Taylor. No longer are so many offensive minds plodding through game plans like Neanderthals, archaically sticking square pegs into round holes.

And another:

Taylor declares that he is about to join this revolution and "force" the NFL to accept who he is. Who he always was. With a loaded roster around him, he says he can take this team all the way to the Super Bowl.

To everyone out there rolling their eyes, Taylor doesn't care. Doubt him all you want. His teammates are behind him. His coaches and the organization too.

One of the natural responses to irrational confidence like this is "what do you want him to say?! That he sucks?!" Of course no one wants him to say that, especially Chargers fans, who would love nothing more than for Taylor to make good on his word. But come on, he's gonna do what Mahomes and Lamar can do? Those are some bold claims for a guy who went 22-20 in Buffalo and was once benched for Nathan Peterman.

To be fair, Taylor did help the Bills to the franchise's first playoff appearance in 17 years, and only its second winning record in 12 years in 2017. And he did get a raw deal in Cleveland, where he was injured in Week 3 of 2018 and replaced by Baker Mayfield, who never gave the starting job back.

Unfortunately for Taylor, there's a good chance he gets another raw deal in L.A. With the sixth pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, the Chargers are in great position to take one of the top quarterbacks. If they don't want to go that route, they could also pick up Jameis Winston or Cam Newton, who are both still free agents. Apparently, Chargers brass believe in Tyrod, so he could have his opportunity to put a lot of people on Freezing Cold Takes watch come the fall.

RELATED: New Atlanta Falcons uniforms confirm they will not only play like an XFL team this year, but look like one too

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Shoot For The Stars

May we all have as much confidence in our own ability as Tyrod Taylor has in his

2 hours ago
We Miss You, Masters

9 things that would be happening at the Masters right about now

3 hours ago
The Masters

It's supposed to be Masters Thursday so everyone made the same Charley Hoffman joke

4 hours ago
Whatever It Takes

Steve Spurrier doing the Cha Cha Slide to land one of his greatest recruits is a hilarious...

5 hours ago
Viral Videos

This Tiger Woods-Tiger King mashup is your Masters winner for the week

5 hours ago
Play Ball

This reddit thread of weird baseball fields is here to help us all get through this

6 hours ago
Random Daggers

Brooks Koepka says he's working on his "six-pack," re-stokes the flames of golf's best feud

8 hours ago
Golf 101

Did you know: Bob Jones played in the Masters after his retirement (12 times, in fact)

9 hours ago
Happy Hour

Flying Dog celebrates Caddyshack's 40th anniversary with pale ale inspired by Judge Smails and...

April 8, 2020
Dirty Birds

New Atlanta Falcons uniforms confirm they will not only play like an XFL team this year, but...

April 8, 2020
Drag Him

Max Homa checks in with his best swing roast yet (and the guy's swing is must-see)

April 8, 2020
Trick Shots

This future PGA Tour pro has perfected the art of skipping shots off a swimming pool

April 8, 2020
Golf 101

Did you know: The Masters theme song actually has lyrics—and they're just as you'd imagine...

April 8, 2020
Cheers to Augusta

The Masters 2020 Re-Watch Drinking Game: The official, unofficial way to enjoy the major that...

April 7, 2020
Throwback

I was today years old when I learned the Cowboys had 10 men on the field for Tony Dorsett's TD...

April 7, 2020
Golf 101

Did you know: The origins of the 14-club limit

April 7, 2020
Finish Them

Dana White buying a private island to host UFC fights might be the most 'Mortal Kombat' thing

April 7, 2020
The Grind

A Tiger Woods sighting(!), a tour pro couple pitches in for charity, and a “59” you have to to...

April 7, 2020
Related
Golf News & ToursEmotional Notah Begay fearful of coronavirus impact…
Golf News & ToursPlaying golf during the coronavirus pandemic: Your …
The LoopMay we all have as much confidence in our own abili…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved