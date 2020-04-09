May we all have as much confidence in our own ability as Tyrod Taylor has in his

If someone told you to rank all 32 starting quarterbacks in the NFL right now, would your list even include Tyrod Taylor? The fact is, he is the starting quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers, which is a fancy way of saying he's their only option at this very moment after the franchise parted ways with Philip Rivers. Whether or not he's under center in Week 1 (if there is a Week 1) remains to be seen.

By the sound of it, not only does Taylor plan on being under center, he plans on being one of the top five quarterbacks in the league, at least according to an interview he did with Bleacher Report's Tyler Dunne. In it, Taylor attempts to convince us that now, in year 10, his time has finally come. Here's a particularly wild excerpt from the article, which can be read in full here :

He states—as fact—that he can do precisely what Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson and Kyler Murray are doing. That's him. He sees himself as the same threat. He was just ahead of his time. It took the NFL a decade to come around. And now that the league has, damn, what a feeling that is for Taylor. No longer are so many offensive minds plodding through game plans like Neanderthals, archaically sticking square pegs into round holes.

And another:

Taylor declares that he is about to join this revolution and "force" the NFL to accept who he is. Who he always was. With a loaded roster around him, he says he can take this team all the way to the Super Bowl.

To everyone out there rolling their eyes, Taylor doesn't care. Doubt him all you want. His teammates are behind him. His coaches and the organization too.

One of the natural responses to irrational confidence like this is "what do you want him to say?! That he sucks?!" Of course no one wants him to say that, especially Chargers fans, who would love nothing more than for Taylor to make good on his word. But come on, he's gonna do what Mahomes and Lamar can do? Those are some bold claims for a guy who went 22-20 in Buffalo and was once benched for Nathan Peterman.

To be fair, Taylor did help the Bills to the franchise's first playoff appearance in 17 years, and only its second winning record in 12 years in 2017. And he did get a raw deal in Cleveland, where he was injured in Week 3 of 2018 and replaced by Baker Mayfield, who never gave the starting job back.

Unfortunately for Taylor, there's a good chance he gets another raw deal in L.A. With the sixth pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, the Chargers are in great position to take one of the top quarterbacks. If they don't want to go that route, they could also pick up Jameis Winston or Cam Newton, who are both still free agents. Apparently, Chargers brass believe in Tyrod, so he could have his opportunity to put a lot of people on Freezing Cold Takes watch come the fall.

