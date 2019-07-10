Matthew Wolff's caddie thanks his new boss for "saving me" from getting a real job in candid video

Matthew Wolff's first PGA Tour win came with a two-year exemption, the kind of job security all tour pros covet. But there was another person even happier with his suddenly bright employment situation: his caddie. More specifically, his new caddie.

Wolff—who began his pro career last month with Rory McIlroy's former caddie, J.P. Fitzgerald, on the bag—won the 3M Open in his first week working with Steve Lohmeyer, a former college golfer at Kent State. And it turns out, the timing gets even better.

"It was very neat for both of us," Lohmeyer said in a video posted on the Caddie Network on Tuesday night. "Obviously, a lot of emotions for Matt becoming a full member, getting his first win in his third professional start. Me, him saving me. I was just debating whether I was going to stay in caddieing, go back to Scottsdale and get a real job. And he called me Friday, and the rest is history. I'm just so proud to be part of the team."

Wolff made it clear throughout the week that it was a team effort, crediting Lohmeyer for keeping him loose by talking about NBA free agency, among other things. The two were certainly in sync during Wolff's winning eagle on the 72nd hole.

Lohmeyer describes Wolff's second shot on the par-5 18th on Sunday as "a little cut 5-iron from about 225," and says he "got out of the way" on the putt because Wolff had a great read on it. Good call.

He also addressed Wolff turning away and starting to celebrate before the eagle putt dropped.

"The putt hadn't even gone in, and I saw Matthew moving," Lohmeyer said, "and I said, 'What the hell is this kid doing?' Obviously he knew it was going in, and the celebration after was very cool."

Lohmeyer, who was an assistant pro before becoming a caddie, explained he and Wolff "have a little bit of a backstory" through Donnie Darr, an Oklahoma State assistant coach for Wolff who was also an assistant coach for Lohmeyer at Kent State. Lohmeyer says he also knows Cowboys head coach Alan Bratton from his days as the college rep for PING when Lohmeyer was in school.

"It makes me feel very old, but also very lucky," says Lohmeyer, who will try to make it a perfect two-for-two with Wolff at this week's John Deere Classic.

"Congratulations, Matthew," Lohmeyer says in closing. "Can't wait to take the journey together with you, bud."

And we can't wait to watch.

