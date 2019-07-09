Golf Digest Podcast3 hours ago

George Gankas on Matthew Wolff's breakthrough win, how to get more swing speed, and the star golfer he'd like to coach

By

As Matthew Wolff's winning eagle putt found the hole at the 3M Open on Sunday, George Gankas had his own celebration by the pool. It was the perfect reaction from the unorthodox California instructor who gained notoriety through social media and YouTube videos emphasizing there's no such thing as the perfect golf swing. And now Gankas' prized pupil with the funky motion had delivered some serious validation of his often-questioned philosophies.

Loading

View on Instagram

Make no mistake, there were two huge winners from TPC Twin Cities: The 20-year-old phenom who earned a PGA Tour title in just his third start as a pro and the 48-year-old swing coach who has been working with Wolff since he was an eighth-grader. Last year, Gankas famously declared, “I know for a fact that he’s going to change the world of golf. People are going to lose their minds.” So far, so good.

Related: Catch up on all the Golf Digest Podcasts

In the wake of Wolff's impressive breakthrough victory, Gankas joined the Golf Digest Podcast to discuss his work with Wolff, his thoughts on how to pick up swing speed, and the star golfer he'd like to get his hands on. Also, Golf Digest supervising producer Michael Sneeden stopped by to talk about his experience caddying on the Korn Ferry Tour, and Alex Myers, Sam Weinman, and Keely Levins chat about everything else going on in the world of golf. Please have a listen:

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursGeorge Gankas on Matthew Wolff's breakthrough win, …
Golf News & ToursBritish Open 2019: Kevin Streelman found out he qua…
Golf News & ToursBritish Open 2019: After making first tour of Royal…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection